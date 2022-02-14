Technology News
loading

Twitter Agreement on Restoration of Services in Nigeria Asked to Be Published by Rights Group

Nigeria suspended Twitter last June.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 February 2022 12:26 IST
Twitter Agreement on Restoration of Services in Nigeria Asked to Be Published by Rights Group

Nigerian rights group asked the High Court to force the government to publish an agreement with Twitter

Highlights
  • There was no immediate comment from the presidency
  • Nigerian government said it was lifting the ban after Twitter
  • SERAP and other groups went to court to fight the ban on Twitter

A Nigerian rights group has asked the High Court to force the government to publish an agreement with Twitter that led to the restoration of the social media company's services last month following a six-month ban.

Nigeria suspended Twitter last June after the US company removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists.

Last month the Nigerian government said it was lifting the ban after Twitter had agreed to open a local office and work with the government to develop a code of conduct, among other agreements.

The Socio Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) said on Sunday it had filed a lawsuit to compel President Buhari and his information minister Lai Mohammed to publish a copy of the agreement to ensure it did not include agreements that could jeopardise freedom of expression.

"Publishing the agreement would enable Nigerians to scrutinise it, seek legal remedies as appropriate, and ensure that the conditions for lifting the suspension of Twitter are not used as pretexts to suppress legitimate discourse," a copy of the court challenge said.

SERAP said the government had ignored its request made in January for a copy of the agreement.

There was no immediate comment from the presidency and ministry of information.

Last June, SERAP and other groups went to court to fight the ban on Twitter, arguing that it was a violation of human rights.

The Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States is due to decide this week whether to go ahead and make a ruling on SERAP's challenge to the Twitter ban. The government, however, wants the court to throw out the case, arguing that it had been overtaken by events.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer Seemingly Brings Back Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier

Related Stories

Twitter Agreement on Restoration of Services in Nigeria Asked to Be Published by Rights Group
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Garena Free Fire, 53 More Chinese Apps Banned by India: Full List Here
  2. Jio Forays Into Satellite Broadband Market in Partnership With SES
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Confirmed to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
  4. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  5. Vivo T1 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  6. Redmi Smart Band Pro Review: Best Budget Fitness Tracker?
  7. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch With 60 Sports Modes Debuts in India
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Week
  9. Watch the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer in 6 Languages
  10. Shaktimaan Movie Trilogy Announced by Sony Pictures India: Watch Teaser
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  2. Infinix Zero 5G Goes Official in India as the Brand's First 5G Phone: Price, Specifications
  3. Poco Plans to Refresh Entire Lineup in India in First Half of 2022, New 5G Phones Coming
  4. WhatsApp Communities Feature Spotted Again, WhatsApp Business to Allow Cover Photo: Reports
  5. Elon Musk Responds to New McDonald's Teaser, Dogecoin Surges
  6. Chaotic Mounds, Wind-Sculpted Ripples, Dust Devil Tracks: ESA Shares Unique Photo of Mars Landscape
  7. Twitter Agreement on Restoration of Services in Nigeria Asked to Be Published by Rights Group
  8. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer Seemingly Brings Back Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier
  9. Lost Ark Becomes Second Most Played Game in Steam History
  10. 5G Spectrum Auction Expected to Take Place in India in May: TRAI Official
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.