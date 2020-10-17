Technology News
loading

Twitter Backtracks, Allows Users to Post Previously Blocked New York Post Article on Joe Biden’s Son

Twitter had initially said the article violated its "hacked materials" policy.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 October 2020 10:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Backtracks, Allows Users to Post Previously Blocked New York Post Article on Joe Biden’s Son

Twitter acknowledged Friday it had stopped blocking links to early versions of the New York Post article

Highlights
  • Twitter took the new move following feedback
  • CEO Jack Dorsey said "straight blocking of URLs was wrong"
  • Twitter had briefly restricted US President's campaign account

Twitter on Friday confirmed it reversed its decision to block links to a New York Post article about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son, despite reaffirming the ban late on Thursday.

Republicans who had decried Twitter's earlier actions posted the story freely on the site. "You can now share the bombshell story Big Tech didn't want you to see," Arizona Representative Paul Gosar tweeted on Friday morning.

Twitter acknowledged Friday it had stopped blocking links to early versions of the New York Post articles, saying the private information included in them had become widely available in the press and on other platforms.

The company's policy chief Vijaya Gadde said Thursday night that Twitter had decided to make changes to its hacked materials policy following feedback, but a spokesman told Reuters that the New York Post story would still be blocked for "violating the rules on private personal information."

"We will no longer remove hacked content unless it is directly shared by hackers or those acting in concert with them," Gadde said in a series of tweets. "We will label Tweets to provide context instead of blocking links from being shared on Twitter."

Twitter had initially said the Post story violated its "hacked materials" policy, which bars the distribution of content obtained through hacking, but has provided no details on what materials it viewed as hacked.

Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said in a tweet Friday morning that "straight blocking of URLs was wrong" and suggested that Twitter instead should have applied tools like labels.

"Our goal is to attempt to add context, and now we have capabilities to do that," he tweeted.

Tweets of the story successfully published on Friday did not have any labels attached. Twitter declined to answer Reuters questions on whether that was due to an error or a policy decision.

The company had briefly restricted the Twitter account of US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign after it posted a video that referred to the New York Post story on Thursday.

US Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley said on Thursday the committee would vote on Tuesday on sending a subpoena to Dorsey.

Separately, the Senate Commerce Committee confirmed Friday it will hold an October 28 hearing with Dorsey and the chief executives of Facebook and Google parent Alphabet and will look at "how best to preserve the internet as a forum for open discourse."

The companies previously confirmed the executives would remotely appear at the hearing.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, New York Post article, US Elections 2020, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden
Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India?
Google Said to Sweeten Fitbit Concessions, Heading for EU Approval

Related Stories

Twitter Backtracks, Allows Users to Post Previously Blocked New York Post Article on Joe Biden’s Son
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ICICI Bank Netbanking and Transactions Down for Many Customers in India
  2. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  3. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  4. Avita Liber 14 Laptop With Intel 10th Gen Processor Launched in India
  5. Roundup of Major iPhone Deals in Amazon, Flipkart, and Apple Sales
  6. Infinix Note 8, Note 8i With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Micromax Co-Founder Owned Brand Brings New Neckband, TWS Earbuds to India
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Tech Deals
  9. Dell G5 15 SE (5505) Review
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Said to Sweeten Fitbit Concessions, Heading for EU Approval
  2. Twitter Backtracks, Allows Users to Post Previously Blocked New York Post Article on Joe Biden’s Son
  3. ICICI Bank Is Down, Making Debit Card and UPI Transactions Fail for Many of Its Customers in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Allegedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Charging Specifications Tipped
  5. Google to Move Users From Hangouts to Google Chat Early Next Year
  6. Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel 4a 5G OTA, Factory Images Published for the First Time
  7. Apple iPhone Lineup Tipped to Receive In-Display Touch ID
  8. OnePlus Phones to Not Come With Pre-Installed Facebook Apps and Services, Starting From OnePlus 8T: Report
  9. Avita Liber 14 Laptop With Intel Core i7 10th Gen Processor Launched in India
  10. Google Sheets Gets Smart Fill Feature, Helps Autocomplete Data Entry
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com