Technology News
loading

Twitter Moves to Limit Sharing on Unread Articles

Twitter said it would be testing the feature on its Android application "to help promote informed discussion."

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 11 June 2020 10:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Moves to Limit Sharing on Unread Articles

The feature appears to be aimed at slowing the spread of unverified information

Highlights
  • The feature is currently in testing on Android
  • There is no word on a wider rollout
  • Twitter wants to slow the spread of unverified information

Twitter said on Wednesday that it was testing a new feature that seeks to limit the sharing of articles by users who haven't read them. The feature -- which asks users whether they have read an article before they retweet it -- appears to be aimed at slowing the spread of unverified information.

"Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you tweet it," Twitter's support team said.

 

 

Twitter said it would be testing the feature on its Android application "to help promote informed discussion."

"When you retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first," the company said.

In a reply to one user, Twitter noted, "We wanted to test a way to improve the health of a conversation as it gets started."

But it said users will "always have the option" to go ahead with the retweet.

Twitter and other platforms are struggling to contain misinformation, which often is passed along by users who fail to review details of the comments they are sharing.

Last month, Twitter decided to limit the reach of some comments by US President Donald Trump, in one case because they were misleading and in another case because of a violation of platform rules promoting violence.

The president responded angrily and signed an executive order which could strip away some legal liability protections of social media firms, although it was unclear if the measure can be enforced.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Misinformation, Donald Trump
Intel 'Lakefield' Hybrid CPUs Launched, Combining Core and Atom Architectures for Folding Screen Laptops

Related Stories

Twitter Moves to Limit Sharing on Unread Articles
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5 Laptops You Can Buy for Working from Home
  2. PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Map Has Been Reportedly Leaked
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  4. Lenovo Launches Four New Laptops With Latest Intel, AMD Processors in India
  5. Vu Expands Its 4K Smart TV Range in India With Four New Models
  6. Sony WI-SP510 In-Ear Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  7. Realme X3 SuperZoom May Launch in India on June 26
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  9. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 730 SoC Launched
  10. OnePlus Z Said to Launch Next Month: Everything We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi Notebook, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
  2. Intel 'Lakefield' Hybrid CPUs Launched, Combining Core and Atom Architectures for Folding Screen Laptops
  3. Reddit Names Michael Seibel to Board After Ohanian's Call for Black Candidate
  4. Facebook, Twitter, Google to Report Monthly on Fake News Fight, EU Says
  5. Panasonic Mirrorless Cameras Can Now Work as Webcams
  6. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, IdeaPad Slim 5, IdeaPad Gaming 3, Yoga Slim 7i Notebooks Launched in India
  7. Redmi 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Linksys Velop MX5300 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router Launched in India
  9. Sony WI-SP510 In-Ear Wireless Headphones With 15-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Google Pixel Series Saw More Shipments Than OnePlus in 2019, 52 Percent YoY Increase in Shipments: IDC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com