Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Twitter Moments Feature Now Available to All in India

 
15 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Moments Feature Now Available to All in India

Taking on Instagram and Snapchat Stories feature, micro-blogging website Twitter on Friday made its Moments feature available to everyone in India.

Moments - which started with "influencers, partners and brands" - appears as a separate tab on a user's profile and helps them keep track of stories and breaking news by curating related content.

"While people were able to view Moments from select partners before, they can now make and share Moments and tell their own story," Twitter India said in a statement.

In addition to Moments, Twitter is also making it easier for people to discover latest Moments across news, entertainment and sports categories with the new Explore tab featuring Moments by Twitter's Curation team and @MomentsIndia partners.

Moments help people explore and understand the best of Twitter, regardless of who they follow, in an easy-to-use storytelling format.

"People can simply visit the Explore tab in Twitter or Twitter Lite, where they will discover stories unfolding on Twitter every day," the company said.

This is how it works.

When you click into a Moment, you're taken to an introduction with a title and description.

"Start scrolling to dive right into the story, with immersive images and autoplaying videos and GIFs. The progress bar at the bottom indicates how much more each Moment has to offer," Twitter said.

Engage directly with a Tweet inside a Moment with buttons to retweet and like.

"Like a Moment by hitting the heart button. At the end of a Moment, click the share button to Tweet your thoughts, and send it out to your followers," the company added.

As new stories emerge, Twitter will add new Moments for these stories to the Explore tab.

With over 300 million users globally, Twitter supports 42 languages including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Gujarati, and Marathi.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moments, Social, Twitter, Twitter India, Twitter Moments
Google Flights Expands 'Tips' to Offer Cheaper Hotel Bookings, Google Trips Now Shows Discounts
Three New Moto Mods Launched in India, Can Be Bought or Rented
Twitter Moments Feature Now Available to All in India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Flipkart new pinch days
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart New Pinch Days Sale: Best Deals on Mobiles and Other Electronics
  2. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Leaks Show Fingerprint Sensor Below Camera
  3. Google Chromecast and Apple TV to Return to Amazon
  4. OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition Launched in India at Rs. 38,999
  5. Facebook Ads Can Now Show Click-to-WhatsApp Buttons to Users
  6. Acer Predator 21 X Gaming Laptop Has a Price Tag of Rs. 6,99,999 in India
  7. India Raises Import Tax on Cellphones, Move to Hurt Apple
  8. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Launch Now Rumoured for MWC 2018
  9. Google Maps Go App Launched on Google Play Store
  10. Grammarly Keyboard Comes to Android With Grammar, Spell Checking and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.