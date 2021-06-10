Technology News
loading

Twitter Appoints Mimi Alemayehou to Replace Elliott’s Jesse Cohn as New Board Member

Elliott, one of Twitter's top 20 investors, will continue to engage with senior management and the board through an "information sharing and engagement agreement."

By Reuters | Updated: 10 June 2021 11:36 IST
Twitter Appoints Mimi Alemayehou to Replace Elliott’s Jesse Cohn as New Board Member

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/ Jesse Cohn

Highlights
  • Cohn joined the board alongside Silicon Valley tech investor Egon Durban
  • Elliott had previously pushed to remove Dorsey
  • Dorsey admitted Twitter had been slow to innovate

Twitter on Wednesday appointed development finance executive Mimi Alemayehou to its board of directors to replace Elliott Management partner Jesse Cohn, after the activist hedge fund helped create a blueprint for changes that led to a doubling of the social media firm's share price.

Alemayehou will join the board immediately and Cohn will step down, the company said in a release. Elliott, one of Twitter's top 20 investors, will continue to engage with senior management and the board through an "information sharing and engagement agreement," Twitter said.

Cohn, who runs the $40 billion (roughly Rs. 2,91,910 crores) hedge fund's US activism practice, was appointed to the Twitter board in March 2020, as part of a deal with the social media company to let Chief Executive Jack Dorsey keep his job and allow Elliott to take a board seat.

Cohn joined the board alongside Silicon Valley tech investor Egon Durban, co-chief of private equity company Silver Lake.

Elliott had previously pushed to remove Dorsey after criticising him for holding the CEO position at both Twitter and mobile payments company Square.

After a long period of languishing performance, in which Dorsey admitted Twitter had been slow to innovate and introduce new features, the platform has more recently made a slew of announcements to attract more users and advertisers.

It has committed to doubling its annual revenue by 2023, and last week introduced its first subscription product, Twitter Blue, which lets users edit tweets and customise their app.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Moto G Stylus 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Twitter Appoints Mimi Alemayehou to Replace Elliott’s Jesse Cohn as New Board Member
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Leak, Launch Expected Soon
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  5. Google Loosens Its Search Engine Grip on Android Devices in Europe
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Surface as Promo Video Leaks
  7. Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch Ultra-HD HDR TV Series Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Loki Tamil, Telugu Dubs Delayed. Disney+ Hotstar Says Coming ‘Soon’
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency-Related Money Laundering Ring Busted by China, Over 1,100 Arrested
  2. Solar Eclipse 2021: When, Where, How to Watch the First 'Ring of Fire' This Year
  3. TikTok, WeChat, More Apps Faces New Review as US President Joe Biden Drops Donald Trump’s Ban Attempt
  4. Loki Is My Big Love Letter to Sci-Fi, Director Kate Herron Says
  5. Big Tech Said to Be Targeted With Five New Bills by Top US Antitrust Lawmakers
  6. Bitcoin Rises 8.5 Percent to $36,265 as El Salvador Adopts the Cryptocurrency as Legal Tender
  7. Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch Ultra-HD HDR TV With Cognitive Intelligence Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  8. Twitter Appoints Mimi Alemayehou to Replace Elliott’s Jesse Cohn as New Board Member
  9. Moto G Stylus 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Leak, Said to Have 90Hz AMOLED Display, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com