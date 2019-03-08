Technology News

Twitter Makes It Easier to Report Problematic Tweets Social: Now Report Tweets Leaking Your Private Information

, 08 March 2019


Twitter on Friday rolled out new options for its users to report problematic tweets that share their personal information on the platform.

According to the open communication platform, while reporting a tweet, you will now have the ability to be more specific about the information being shared.

"We want to move faster in reviewing reported tweets that share personal information. Starting today, you'll be able to tell us more about the tweet you are reporting," @TwitterSafety tweeted.

Users will now be taken to an additional menu, allowing them to specify whether the tweet contains contact information, physical location, financial information, pictures and so on.

The move comes after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted that his platform has been too harsh at times when it comes to banning accounts in the wake of alleged political bias, harassment, hate speech or other policy violations.

There have been several incidents in the recent past where Twitter users in India, including journalists, posted abusive posts addressed to them on their accounts, asking Twitter to take immediate action.

Earlier, it was revealed that Twitter is testing a redesigned conversations layout with a wider set of iOS users and is accepting survey-based applications from people who are willing to try the new interface out.

A new rounded shape to replies makes a Twitter thread look more like text messages. Replies from people you follow appear in blue and replies from the original tweeter are in grey, The Verge reported.

New Breed of Nation-State Hackers Keep Governments on Their Toes

