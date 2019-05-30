Technology News

Twitter Now Lets Up to 3 Guests Join in on Live Streams

Earlier in February, Twitter added the feature to Periscope.

By | Updated: 30 May 2019 16:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Now Lets Up to 3 Guests Join in on Live Streams

After Instagram, now micro-blogging site Twitter has decided to allow broadcasters on its app open up their live streams to guests.

"Go live with guests! It's more fun than talking to yourself. We promise," the company announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

The new feature, which is now rolling out to Twitter's iOS and Android app, is going to allow up to three people to join live video streaming broadcasts, Engadget reported.

Earlier in February, Twitter added the feature to Periscope, its acquired live video streaming app for Android and iOS.

The company says this new functionality has been well-received globally since launching on Periscope, so it wanted to expand that to Twitter and give people another way to connect with each other every day, the report said.

The live streaming feature is offered by all major social networking platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

However, ever since the New Zealand mosque attacks in March that claimed 51 lives was streamed live on Facebook, the live streaming feature has been under great scrutiny.

Facebook claimed it removed 1.5 million videos of the attacks within the first 24 hours itself. It also said it blocked 1.2 million of them at upload, meaning they would not have been seen by users. The original 17-minute video of the attack was viewed 4,000 times before it was removed from the platform.

Earlier in May, Facebook tightened the rules and policies that apply specifically to the live camera feature on its platform.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Oppo Reno Z With Waterdrop-Style Notch, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
NXP to Buy Marvell's Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Business for $1.76 Billion
Honor Smartphones
Twitter Now Lets Up to 3 Guests Join in on Live Streams
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. How to Watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Online Around the World
  2. Redmi Note 7S to Go on Open Sale in India From Tonight via Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. Xiaomi Teases New Mi 9 Series Phone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  4. WhatsApp Now Allows Consecutive Audio Message Playback on Android
  5. Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display With a 5.5-Inch Screen Unveiled
  6. Meizu 16Xs With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched
  7. Redmi K20 vs Realme X
  8. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS Beta Updates Bring Zen Mode, Screen Recorder
  9. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Announced With Refreshed Design
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.