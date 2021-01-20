Technology News
loading

Twitter to Reset @POTUS Account Today Following Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Twitter had earlier announced that followers of Donald Trump’s @POTUS account will not be transferred to Biden administration.

By Associated Press | Updated: 20 January 2021 10:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter to Reset @POTUS Account Today Following Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Biden's current account — @PresElectBiden — will transform into @POTUS once Biden himself becomes POTUS

Highlights
  • The reset gives users choice on whether or not to follow the new accounts
  • Trump's @POTUS account will be archived as @POTUS45
  • Obama administration’s account was archived as @POTUS44

It's a Twitter user's worst nightmare: Wake up to find most of your followers gone. But that's exactly what will happen on Wednesday to the official presidential accounts on Twitter. No, not @realDonaldTrump — he's already been banned for life. This is the fate awaiting lesser-known accounts such as @POTUS, @WhiteHouse, @FLOTUS and @VP. (POTUS is the official acronym for President of the United States; FLOTUS refers to the First Lady.)

These institutional accounts don't belong any particular individual — they're reserved for official government use by those in the current administration. Twitter will transfer them to President-elect Joe Biden once he is officially inaugurated on Wednesday. Minus, that is, most of their followers.

That's unlike the previous Twitter transition, when then-President Barack Obama's official accounts were transferred to President Donald Trump with followers intact. This time, these accounts stand to lose tens of millions of followers at Twitter's dictate. People dropped by these accounts, in addition to those who follow “relevant Biden and Harris accounts” such as @KamalaHarris, will receive notifications that they can follow them.

Biden's current account — @PresElectBiden — will transform into @POTUS once Biden himself becomes POTUS.

Biden's team does not appear happy about this. The President-elect's digital director, Rob Flaherty, tweeted last week that the follower reset is “Absolutely, profoundly insufficient."

In Twitter's view, the reset gives users the choice on whether or not to follow the new accounts.

The company says it has not made a decision on whether it will now take this approach during transfers of power. But spokesman Nick Pacilio said it is the policy in other countries.

As for Trump's @POTUS account? It will be archived as @POTUS45, just as the Obama administration's account was archived as @POTUS44.

That's not the case for @realdonaldtrump, though. While it's been extensively archived by other platforms and researchers, it has vanished from Twitter itself. That alone has raised criticisms from academics and others who believe it should also be part of the public record, easily searchable and accessible to anyone.

Facebook, meanwhile, is sticking to its previous policy of “duplicating" all 11 million followers of the official White House Facebook and Instagram accounts to the new administration. Trump's POTUS and related accounts, meanwhile, will be archived and Biden will get a new one.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Twitter, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
Dunzo Raises $40 Million in Funds From Google, More Investors as It Rides Pandemic-Induced Surge
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC With a Clock Speed of 3.2GHz Launched

Related Stories

Twitter to Reset @POTUS Account Today Following Joe Biden’s Inauguration
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  2. Honor V40 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of January 22 Launch: Report
  3. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core CPU Launched in India
  4. Realme X Series in India Teaser Hints at Realme X7 Pro
  5. Vivo Y31 Posters Tip Key Specifications, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Acer Launches Three TWS Earbuds in India Starting at Rs. 2,999
  7. Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX, 65LX With 100W Speakers Launched in India
  8. Google Play Store Introduces New Icons That Show Trending Apps
  9. Realme C20 Price, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  10. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Available Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite Will Get Football-Inspired Kickoff Set Skins, New Pele Air Punch Emote From January 23
  2. AirPods Max Craftsmanship Makes Sony, Bose Flagships ‘Look Like Toys’ in Comparison: iFixit Teardown
  3. World Wide Web Inventor Tim Berners-Lee Opposes Australia's News Payment Plan
  4. NASA’s Halted Rocket Test Could Stall Moon Shot, Redo Possible
  5. Google Chrome 88 to Allow Users to Easily Fix Weak, Compromised Passwords
  6. Samsung 870 Evo SATA SSD With Up to 560MBps Read Speeds, Up to 530MBps Write Speeds Launched
  7. Netflix Shuffle Play Feature Will Roll Out Globally This Year to Help Indecisive Users Pick What to Watch
  8. General Motors Teams Up With Microsoft to Accelerate Rollout of Electric, Self-Driving Cars
  9. Lupin Tops Queen’s Gambit Views on Netflix, on Track for Record 70 Million Views Worldwide
  10. Alibaba's Jack Ma Makes First Public Appearance Since October in Online Meeting, State Media Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com