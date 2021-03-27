Technology News
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Called Out for Trolling US Congress During Misinformation Hearing

During the hearing, Dorsey tweeted "?" with a poll asking Twitter users to vote "yes" or "no."

By Reuters | Updated: 27 March 2021 10:06 IST
Dorsey also liked tweets criticising aspects of the session during the hearing

Highlights
  • Lawmakers grilled big tech CEOs for almost five hours
  • They were asked if their platform bore any responsibility for the riots
  • Dorsey tweeted "?" with a poll asking Twitter users to vote

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted his frustration with US lawmakers' questions on the social media platform during a hearing about misinformation on Thursday, leading one member of congress to call out his multi-tasking.

Lawmakers grilled Dorsey and the CEOs of Facebook and Google's parent Alphabet for almost five hours. Tensions were high as they asked them to answer "yes or no" to questions ranging from whether their platforms bore any responsibility for the January 6 riot to whether they understood the difference between the two words.

During the hearing, Dorsey tweeted "?" with a poll asking Twitter users to vote "yes" or "no." Democratic Representative Kathleen Rice asked: "Mr. Dorsey, what is winning, yes or no, on your Twitter account poll?"

Dorsey told her that "yes" was winning, to which she replied: "Your multi-tasking skills are quite impressive."

Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai were also witnesses at the joint hearing by two subcommittees of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Lawmakers from both parties tried throughout the hearing to pin down the tech CEOs with questions needing only "yes" or "no" answers, interrupting them when they tried to give longer ones. Lawmakers quizzed the executives over concerns from COVID-19 misinformation, harassment, hate speech and extremism.

As the hearing took place, Dorsey also liked tweets criticising aspects of the session, including asking why members of Congress were mispronouncing Pichai's name, and replied to a tweet confirming that he was barefoot during the call. His poll on Thursday afternoon had more than 71,000 votes.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

