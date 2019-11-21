Technology News
Twitter Experiments With Scheduling Tweets From Its Web Interface

The tweet scheduling feature on Twitter.com feature could be handy to prep tweets for a coordinated product launch or news announcement, for example.

By | Updated: 21 November 2019 13:14 IST
Twitter Experiments With Scheduling Tweets From Its Web Interface
Twitter is experimenting with the ability to schedule tweets from the Web. This is currently available as a popular feature in the standalone Tweetdeck app and now the micro-blogging platform is looking to expand to the wider Twitter user base. The new feature could be handy to prep tweets for a coordinated product launch or news announcement, for example.

If you're part of the experiment, you'll be able to schedule a tweet right from the compose window, The Verge reported on on Wednesday.

However, it is not clear how many people are part of Twitter's test. The TweetDeck Twitter handle posted the news, asking users for feedback if they were part of the experiment.

Given that Twitter has said it's only "experimenting" with the feature for now, there's no way to know when -- or if -- it'll be available to all users.

Hopefully, Twitter does roll it out more broadly, though, and perhaps the company will bring tweet scheduling to its mobile apps someday, too, the report added.

Last week, Twitter said its political advertising ban will include references to political candidates or legislation, and it will not allow ads that advocate for a certain outcome on social and political causes. Twitter, which first announced its political ads ban last month, had not previously provided details on the new policy.

On Friday, it said it will define political content as anything that references "a candidate, political party, elected or appointed government official, election, referendum, ballot measure, legislation, regulation, directive, or judicial outcome."

Further reading: Twitter, TweetDeck
Twitter Experiments With Scheduling Tweets From Its Web Interface
