Technology News
loading

Twitter Introduces Voice Tweets, Initially Only for iOS Users

Twitter's voice tweet feature will be available to a limited number of users on Apple's iOS platform for now.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 June 2020 10:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Introduces Voice Tweets, Initially Only for iOS Users

Social media companies including Twitter have long been under pressure to regulate content

Highlights
  • The voice tweet feature will be available to limited iOS users initially
  • Users will be able to create a voice tweet using a new "wavelengths" icon
  • The feature will capture up to 140 seconds of audio in a single tweet

Twitter said on Wednesday it is testing a new feature that will allow users to tweet using their voice, capturing up to 140 seconds of audio in a single tweet.

The feature will be available to a limited number of users on Apple's iOS platform for now and be rolled out for more iOS users in the coming weeks, Twitter said in a blog post.

The micro-blogging platform said users will be able to create a voice tweet using a new "wavelengths" icon on the Tweet composer screen.

Social media companies including Twitter have long been under pressure to curb content such as abuse, harassment and misinformation on their platforms.

"We are working to incorporate additional monitoring systems ahead of bringing this to everyone," Twitter spokeswoman Aly Pavela told Reuters.

"We'll review any reported voice tweets in line with our rules, and take action, including labeling, as needed."

Twitter, which adds labels to content containing manipulated or synthetic media, has also started adding fact-checking labels to certain types of coronavirus and election-related misinformation, including to a tweet by US President Donald Trump about mail-in ballots.

Last month, Twitter also added a warning to a tweet by Trump about Minneapolis protests that it said glorified violence.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, iOS, Apple
Zoom to Offer End-to-End Encryption for All Users, Trial to Begin in July
Google Sets 2025 Leadership Diversity Goal, Ends 'Tailgater' ID Checks

Related Stories

Twitter Introduces Voice Tweets, Initially Only for iOS Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India
  2. Sony Slashes Prices of Several Speakers, Headphones, Soundbars in India
  3. Lenovo Flex 5G 2-in-1 Convertible With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched
  4. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Set for June 25
  5. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Zoom to Offer End-to-End Encryption for All Users, Trial to Begin in July
  7. Nokia 5310 Debuts in India With Dual Speakers, Wireless FM Radio
  8. Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Solar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch 'Ring of Fire' Live Online, India Timings
  10. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. SonyLIV Premium Price Increased by Up to 200 Percent, Now Starts at Rs. 299
  2. Netflix Founder Gives $120 Million for US Black College Scholarships
  3. Poco M2 Pro Receives BIS Certification, May Launch in India Soon
  4. PlayStation 5 Price and Release Date Tipped via Amazon France Listing, May Start as Low as EUR 399
  5. Google Sets 2025 Leadership Diversity Goal, Ends 'Tailgater' ID Checks
  6. Twitter Introduces Voice Tweets, Initially Only for iOS Users
  7. Zoom to Offer End-to-End Encryption for All Users, Trial to Begin in July
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Price in India, Specifications
  9. TikTok Owner ByteDance Said to See Massive Growth in Q1
  10. German Coronavirus Tracing App Downloaded 6.5 Million Times
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com