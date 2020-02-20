Twitter Introduces 'Continue Thread' Option to Make Connecting Tweets Easier

Twitter has announced a new feature that will help users dig through their tweets faster to update an older post with an update. The feature called 'Continue Thread' that makes it easier to connect an in-progress tweet to an earlier post.
Here's how to use Continue Thread option on Twitter.com
The micro-blogging platform has in the past allowed users to connect multiple tweets together while composing them but the new feature makes it faster to connect a new tweet to an old post.
Twitter has also acquired California-based Chroma Labs that develops tools for short-form video and photo creation.
It will help users fill in stylish layout templates and frames for posting collages and more.
