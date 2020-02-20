Technology News
Twitter Introduces 'Continue Thread' Option to Make Connecting Tweets Easier

Twitter has in the past allowed users to connect multiple tweets together but the new feature makes it much faster.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 20 February 2020 13:36 IST
Twitter Introduces 'Continue Thread' Option to Make Connecting Tweets Easier

Twitter has in the past allowed users to connect multiple tweets together while composing them

Highlights
  • The new feature will help users dig through their tweets faster
  • The feature is called 'Continue Thread'
  • It makes it easier to connect an in-progress tweet to an earlier post

Twitter has announced a new feature that will help users dig through their tweets faster to update an older post with an update. The feature called 'Continue Thread' that makes it easier to connect an in-progress tweet to an earlier post.

Here's how to use Continue Thread option on Twitter.com

  • Compose your tweet and then pull down to view older tweets.
  • Select the tweet you would like the new one to be added to. Your tweets are now connected.
  • You will just have to pull down to see earlier tweets and tap the "continue thread" or ellipsis button to find an older tweet to reply to.
  • Essentially, this is a new way to create topic threads and tweetstorms.

The micro-blogging platform has in the past allowed users to connect multiple tweets together while composing them but the new feature makes it faster to connect a new tweet to an old post.

Twitter has also acquired California-based Chroma Labs that develops tools for short-form video and photo creation.

It will help users fill in stylish layout templates and frames for posting collages and more.

Comments

Twitter
Twitter Introduces 'Continue Thread' Option to Make Connecting Tweets Easier
