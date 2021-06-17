Technology News
Delhi Police Receives Complaint Against Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India Head in Ghaziabad Assault Case

The Ghaziabad police had said it has already registered an FIR in connection with this alleged incident which took place on June 5.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 17 June 2021 11:54 IST
Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images

A complaint was filed against Swara Bhaskar, Manish Maheshwari, MD Twitter at Tilak Marg police station

Highlights
  • Further details about the complaint were not immediately available
  • The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed the FIR against Twitter
  • Elderly Muslim man had accused four people of beating him up in the video

The Delhi Police has received a complaint against actress Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari and others in connection with social media posts about an attack on an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad on June 5, officials said Thursday.

Police said the complaint was received at Tilak Marg police station. "We have received a complaint against Swara Bhaskar, Manish Maheshwari, MD Twitter, and others at Tilak Marg police station. It is under inquiry," a senior police officer said.

Further details about the complaint were not immediately available.

In a video uploaded on social media, the elderly Muslim man had accused four people of beating him up, chopping his beard and asking him to chant "Jai Shri Ram" in the Loni area of Ghaziabad.

The Ghaziabad police had said it has already registered an FIR in connection with this alleged incident which took place on June 5, but was reported to police two days later.

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak had said the victim, Abdul Samad, a Bulandshahr resident, had not made any allegation of being forced to chant Jai Shri Ram or the chopping up of his beard in his FIR lodged on June 7.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed the FIR against Twitter, Twitter Communications India, news portal The Wire, scribes Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, and senior journalist and author Saba Naqvi, besides Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Masqoor Usmani, and Sama Mohammad for sharing the video clip on the social media.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter India, Swara Bhaskar
