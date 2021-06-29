Technology News
Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari Named in Police Complaint Over Distorted Map Issue

Twitter earlier showed a distorted India map displaying Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh outside the country. The map has been taken down now.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 June 2021 11:11 IST
Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari Named in Police Complaint Over Distorted Map Issue

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Manish345M

The complaint accuses Twitter's India boss Manish Maheshwari of breaching the country's IT rules

Highlights
  • As of Tuesday, the map was no long visible on its site
  • Maheshwari was only this month summoned by police in Uttar Pradesh
  • India's technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has criticised Twitter

A Hindu group has filed a complaint with police against Twitter's country head for showing regions outside a map of India on its website, kickstarting an investigation in a fresh headache for the US tech firm.

A map on Twitter's careers page showed the Jammu and Kashmir region, which is claimed by both India and Pakistan, and the Buddhist enclave of Ladakh outside India. That provoked an outcry on social media this week that comes amid strained relations between Twitter and New Delhi over the firm's compliance with India's new IT rules.

The complaint accuses Twitter's India boss Manish Maheshwari and another company executive of breaching the country's IT rules as well as laws designed to prevent enmity and hatred between classes.

"This has hurt my sentiments and those of the people of India," Praveen Bhati, a leader of the hardline group Bajrang Dal in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, said in the police complaint which was reviewed by Reuters. He also called it an act of treason.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. As of Tuesday, the map was no long visible on its site.

Maheshwari was only this month summoned by police in Uttar Pradesh for failing to stop the spread of a video that allegedly incited religious discord. Maheshwari has won relief from a court in that case.

India's technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has criticised Twitter for its failure to abide by Indian rules and for denying him access to his Twitter account.

Last year, the head of an Indian parliamentary panel accused Twitter of disrespecting New Delhi's sovereignty, after mapping data showed Indian-ruled territory as part of China in what the social media firm said was a quickly resolved mistake.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Twitter, Manish Maheshwari

Further reading: Twitter, Manish Maheshwari
Samsung Unveils One UI Watch Interface Based on Google’s Wear OS for Upcoming Galaxy Smartwatch

