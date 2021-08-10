Technology News
loading

Twitter Has 'Prima Facie' Appointed Officials in Compliance With New IT Rules: Centre to Delhi High Court

Twitter earlier informed the Delhi High Court that permanent appointments have been made for the posts of Chief Compliance Officer and more.

By ANI | Updated: 10 August 2021 14:56 IST
Twitter Has 'Prima Facie' Appointed Officials in Compliance With New IT Rules: Centre to Delhi High Court

Twitter in its fresh affidavit states Twitter has appointed Vinay Prakash as its Chief Compliance Officer

Highlights
  • ASG Chetan Sharma sought time to file an affidavit in this regard
  • The Court adjourned the matter for October 5
  • The petition has been filed by Amit Acharya

Centre on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that prima facie, it appears Twitter has appointed Chief Compliance Officer, Resident Grievance Officer, and Nodal Contact Person in compliance of recently amended IT Rule.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for Centre, told Justice Rekha Palli that prima facie, it appears Twitter has appointed Chief Compliance Officer, Resident Grievance Officer, and Nodal Contact Person in compliance of recently amended IT Rule.

ASG Chetan Sharma sought time to file an affidavit in this regard.

Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for Twitter told the Delhi High Court permanent officers have been appointed by Twitter, which will report directly to the US office.

He also apprised the Court as Twitter did not have any office in India therefore contingent officers were appointed earlier by the company.

The Court after taking hearing the submission of the Centre adjourned the matter for October 5.

On Friday, Twitter informed the Delhi High Court that permanent appointments have been made for the posts of Chief Compliance Officer, Resident Grievance Officer and Nodal contact person. In compliance with certain provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Twitter in its fresh affidavit states that Twitter has appointed Vinay Prakash, as its Chief Compliance Officer and as its Resident Grievance Officer and Shahin Komath, for appointment as Nodal Contact Person.

On Friday, ASG Chetan Sharma appearing for the Centre sought time to verify the new appointments made by Twitter Inc.

Earlier, Delhi High Court had pulled up Twitter for not complying with the recently amended IT rules, expressing unhappiness with Twitter affidavits and granted the last opportunity to file a better affidavit having the details of the person appointed as Chief Compliance Officer and Grievance Officer.

The Court was hearing a petition seeking direction to Centre to pass necessary instruction to Twitter Communication India Private Limited and Twitter to appoint Resident Grievance Officer under Rule 4 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021 without any delay.

The petition has been filed by Amit Acharya, a practising Advocate in the Supreme Court of India and Delhi High Court, through lawyers Akash Vajpai and Manish Kumar.

The petitioner has said that he has filed a petition against the non-compliance of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 by the Twitter Communication India Private Limited and Twitter Inc and seeking an appropriate Writ or instruction against Respondent Centre and Twitter to perform its statutory and executive duty under Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

According to Rule 4(c) of the IT Rule, every Significant Social Media Intermediary has to appoint a Resident Grievance Officer, who shall subject to clause (b), be responsible for the functions referred to in sub-rule (2) of rule 3, stated the petition. 

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CCI, Twitter, Chief Compliance Officer, Resident Grievance Officer, Nodal Contact Person, IT Rule
HP Envy 14 (2021), Envy 15 (2021) With 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs, Up to 16.5-Hour Battery Launched in India

Related Stories

Twitter Has 'Prima Facie' Appointed Officials in Compliance With New IT Rules: Centre to Delhi High Court
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  2. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India
  3. Nokia C20 Plus Now in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life
  4. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
  5. Pegasus Spyware on iPhone Can Now Be Detected With Just One App
  6. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  7. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
  8. Vivo Y53s With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  9. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion India Launch on August 17, Sale via Flipkart
  10. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition With AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon to Pay US Shoppers Hurt by Others' Products, Does Not Admit Liability
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series to Be Powered by New Exynos W920 SoC With Embedded 4G LTE Modem
  3. Twitter Has 'Prima Facie' Appointed Officials in Compliance With New IT Rules: Centre to Delhi High Court
  4. HP Envy 14 (2021), Envy 15 (2021) With 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs, Up to 16.5-Hour Battery Launched in India
  5. OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition Tipped to Launch in India in Coming Weeks
  6. COVID-19 Detection Within an Hour? This Device Makes It Possible, as Accurate as PCR Test
  7. Realme C3 Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Over 336,000 Accounts for Cheating, Crosses 48 Million Downloads
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 ‘Note Pack’ Bundle Leaked Ahead of Launch, Tipped to Include S Pen and Charger
  10. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says Bitcoin ‘Will Unite a Deeply Divided Country’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com