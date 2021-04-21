Technology News
loading

Twitter Expands Engineering Team in India, Hiring for Several Positions

Twitter appointed Apurva Dalal as Director of Engineering who has over two decades of experience with companies such as eBay, Google, and Uber.

By ANI | Updated: 21 April 2021 11:39 IST
Twitter Expands Engineering Team in India, Hiring for Several Positions

Twitter India said the hiring will play a role in Twitter's aim to become the most diverse tech company

Highlights
  • Engineering team in Bengaluru has expanded rapidly over past two years
  • India has always been a priority market for Twitter
  • Twitter announced appointment of Apurva Dalal as Director of Engineering

Microblogging and social networking service Twitter on Tuesday announced plans to expand its engineering team in India which it described as a priority market and one of its fastest-growing markets globally.

As part of these plans, the company announced appointment of Apurva Dalal as Director of Engineering who has over two decades of engineering experience spanning global organisations like Uber, Google, and eBay.

He last served as the engineering site lead for Uber Bengaluru. Apurva now becomes the senior-most member of Twitter's engineering team in the country.

Based in Bengaluru, he will be responsible for strengthening the company's engineering capacity and offerings for local and global audiences.

Expanding the team in Twitter India aligns with the company's overall belief that having more employees at Twitter, living and working in places that are representative of all perspectives and cultures, and sharing local context about these conversations will help Twitter be a better service and company.

By committing to hire and develop local engineering talent, Twitter India said it will play an important role in the company's journey to become the world's most diverse, inclusive, and accessible tech company.

The engineering team in Bengaluru, which has expanded rapidly over the past two years, will continue to focus on building more daily utility for new and existing audiences with capabilities ranging from product development, research, and design as well as data science and machine learning.

The focus on developing engineering capabilities in India comes as part of the company's broader goal to increase its development velocity, including building a strong foundation for its product. This is what the core team will be focused on based out of Bengaluru.

Nick Caldwell, Vice President of Engineering, said Twitter is committed to building a truly global, inclusive and accessible product.

"We are excited to bring some of the best, cutting-edge engineering jobs for a global Internet platform to India, a country that is not only a priority market for Twitter but is also a hub for world-class engineering talent," he said in a statement.

Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director of Twitter India, said India has always been a priority market for Twitter and drives significant growth for the company.

"Twitter in India recorded a 74 per cent year-on-year monetisable daily active Twitter users (mDAU) growth in Q4 2020. In order to scale our reach and build a service that is truly for Indians and by Indians, we are investing in expanding our engineering team in the country." 

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter India
Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) With Hands-Free Alexa Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 12,999
Grofers CEO Says Lockdown Fears on Tuesday Drove Spike in Carts for Grocery Delivery

Related Stories

Twitter Expands Engineering Team in India, Hiring for Several Positions
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  2. Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) Launched in India
  3. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  4. iPad Pro With Apple’s M1 SoC and 5G Connectivity Launched
  5. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Has a New, Official Name
  6. NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Historic Flight Successful
  7. Apple Unveils AirTag Trackers, New Purple Colour for iPhone 12
  8. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Hints at Imminent Launch
  9. Realme GT Neo India Launch May Just Be Around the Corner
  10. OnePlus Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Money Heist Season 5, The Witcher Season 2 Slated for Second Half of 2021
  2. Money Heist Season 5, The Witcher Season 2 Slated for Second Half of 2021
  3. Facebook Messenger Users Hit by Scammers in Over 80 Countries: Report
  4. Vivo Phones With Model Numbers V2066A and V2069A Spotted on TENAA Certification Site, Specifications Tipped
  5. Poco M2 Reloaded Will Be Unveiled Through Tweets, No Virtual Event Planned Due to Pandemic
  6. Grofers CEO Says Lockdown Fears on Tuesday Drove Spike in Carts for Grocery Delivery
  7. Twitter Expands Engineering Team in India, Hiring for Several Positions
  8. Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) With Hands-Free Alexa Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 12,999
  9. Emilia Clarke in Final Talks to Join Marvel’s Secret Invasion Series at Disney+: Reports
  10. Apple Supplier Foxconn Mostly Abandons $10-Billion Wisconsin Project Touted by Donald Trump
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com