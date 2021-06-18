Technology News
loading

Twitter India Head Gets Legal Notice From UP Police Over Assault Video

Twitter’s Manish Maheshwari has been asked to come to the police station at Loni Border and record the statement over the matter within seven days.

By ANI | Updated: 18 June 2021 09:54 IST
Twitter India Head Gets Legal Notice From UP Police Over Assault Video

The police had also visited the Twitter India offices in Lado Sarai, Delhi, and Gurgaon on May 24

Highlights
  • Twitter has lost its status as an intermediary platform in India
  • The Delhi Police had earlier sent a notice to Twitter
  • Police visited Twitter India offices in Lado Sarai, Delhi, and Gurgaon

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday sent a legal notice to the Managing Director of Twitter India Manish Maheshwari regarding the viral video of the assault on an elderly man in Loni. The MD has been asked to record his statement after the microblogging site "let the anti-social messages go viral".

According to the legal notice, the managing director has been asked to come to the Police Station at Loni Border and record the statement over the matter within seven days.

"Some people used their Twitter handle as a tool to spread hatred in the society and Twitter Communication India and Twitter did not take any action against it. They let the anti-social messages go viral," the notice sent to the managing director read.

This comes after when Twitter has lost its status as an intermediary platform in India as it does not comply with new IT rules. According to the sources, Twitter is the only social media platform among the mainstream that has not adhered to the new laws.

Now, instead of being considered just a platform hosting content from various users, Twitter will be held directly editorially responsible for posts published on its platform.

The implication of this development is that if there is any charge against Twitter for alleged unlawful content it would be treated as a publisher - not an intermediary - and be liable for punishment under any law, including IT Act, as also the penal laws of the country, sources stated.

Earlier, a senior-level team of Delhi Police's Special Cell questioned the Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari at Bengaluru over the ''Congress toolkit case'' matter on May 31.

The Delhi Police had earlier sent a notice to Twitter, seeking an explanation from the microblogging platform to explain the rationale and share all the information on how it described the toolkit as manipulated media.

The police had also visited the Twitter India offices in Lado Sarai, Delhi, and Gurgaon on May 24 with the notice over the tagging some of the posts on an alleged Congress "toolkit" against the Central government, as "manipulated media".

The Uttar Pradesh Police had confirmed that there is no communal angle in the incident in Loni and arrested five accused of assaulting the 72-year-old man. The police also stated that action would also be taken against the complainant for providing wrong facts.

The UP Police on Tuesday filed FIR against nine entities, including Twitter India in connection with the Loni incident.

In the FIR, the Police had said, "There is no communal angle to the incident in Loni where a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off. The following entities - The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Mohammad Zubair, Dr Shama Mohammed, Saba Naqvi, Maskoor Usmani, Salman Nizami - without checking the fact, started giving communal colour to the incident on Twitter and suddenly they started spreading messages to disrupt the peace and bring differences between the religious communities."

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter India, Manish Maheshwari, Congress toolkit case
Let E-commerce in India Prosper

Related Stories

Twitter India Head Gets Legal Notice From UP Police Over Assault Video
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Brings Back PUBG Mobile With Green Blood
  3. How to Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In
  5. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
  6. Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebranded Vivo 12s (2021)
  7. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  8. Watch: Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Android Has 47 Times More Malware Than iOS
  9. Loki Episode 2: Sophia Di Martino’s Loki Variant, Explained
  10. Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Getting Season 4 on June 17
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia to Invest at Least $100 Million in UK Supercomputer, CEO Jensen Huang Says
  2. Twitter India Head Gets Legal Notice From UP Police Over Assault Video
  3. Airtel Brings Rs. 456 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 50GB Data, Unlimited Calls to Compete With Jio’s Rs. 447 Pack
  4. Motorola Edge Berlin, Berlin NA, Kyoto, Pstar Specifications Tipped; Could Be Motorola Edge, Edge+ Successors
  5. Leica Leitz Phone 1 With 1-Inch Camera Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Kernel Helmet That Is Claimed to Read Human Mind Starts Shipping for $50,000 in US
  7. Slack Getting Scheduled Send Message Feature, Users Can Now Set Custom Date, Time for Messages
  8. Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebadged Vivo 12s (2021), Specifications Surface Online
  9. US Tech Giants Must Open Local Offices in Russia or Face Punitive Measures, New Legislation States
  10. Bitcoin Will Touch $250,000 by 2022-End: Billionaire Tim Draper Stays Bullish Despite Recent Dip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com