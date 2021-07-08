Twitter India has appointed an interim chief compliance officer and will soon designate two other executives for the time being to comply with the country's new IT rules, the social media giant said in a court filing on Thursday.

Twitter has posted job openings for all three positions, will try to make an offer of employment within 8 weeks, the company said in the filing seen by Reuters.

The Delhi High Court earlier this week had directed Twitter to inform it by July 8 as to when it will appoint a resident grievance officer in compliance with the new IT Rules after the microblogging platform submitted that it was in the process of doing so.

Justice Rekha Palli took exception to the fact the court was not informed that the earlier appointment of the resident grievance officer (RGO) was only on interim basis and that he has already resigned.

The court had pointed out that only an interim RGO was appointed by Twitter and a wrong impression was given to the court on May 31, as it was not informed that the officer was on interim basis.

“If he went away on June 21, the least Twitter could do was to appoint another officer in these 15 days since you knew that this matter was coming up for hearing on July 6. We are considered with the compliance. How long does your process take? If Twitter thinks it can take as long it wants in my country, I will not allow that,” the judge said.