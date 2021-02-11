Technology News
Twitter Row: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Warns US Social Media Companies to Abide by Country’s Laws

"You will have to follow the Constitution of India, you will have to abide by the laws of India," said the minister of information technology in Parliament.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 February 2021 15:31 IST
IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn to play by India's rules

Highlights
  • India rebuked Twitter on Wednesday
  • Twitter said it had not blocked all of the content
  • Twitter believed the directives were not in line with Indian laws

India's technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday warned US social media firms to abide by the country's laws, a day after a face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration and Twitter over content regulation.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad called out Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and WhatsApp by name and said they were welcome to operate in India, but only if they play by India's rules.

"You will have to follow the Constitution of India, you will have to abide by the laws of India," said Prasad.

India rebuked Twitter on Wednesday after the US social media giant refused to fully comply with a government order to take down over 1,100 accounts and posts which New Delhi claims spread misinformation about the farmer protests against new agriculture reforms.

Twitter said it had not blocked all of the content because it believed the directives were not in line with Indian laws.

That prompted censure from India's tech ministry and calls from politicians to urge their followers to join Twitter's home-grown local rival, Koo.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Twitter, Facebook, LinedIn, WhatsApp
