Technology News
loading

Twitter Rethinks Plan to Delete Inactive Accounts Amid Concerns About Deceased Users

Twitter was earlier supposed to start deleting accounts beginning December 11.

By | Updated: 28 November 2019 15:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Rethinks Plan to Delete Inactive Accounts Amid Concerns About Deceased Users

Twitter is full of inactive accounts that hinders new users in getting desired usernames

Highlights
  • Inactive Twitter accounts won't be removed just yet
  • The company will work on a way to memorialise deceased accounts
  • Inactive account policy will also be broadened

Twitter has put its plan to delete inactive accounts on hold for now as the social media giant first figures out a way to memorialise the accounts of the deceased users. Further, the company will also be working on broadening its inactive account policy in the future to comply with other regulations around the world and to ensure the integrity of the service. To recall, Twitter on Tuesday had revealed its plans to start deleting accounts that haven't been active in the last six months.

The initial goal of Twitter's decision to deactivate the inactive accounts was to present more reliable and credible information that people can trust. And this move also meant to encourage the people having a Twitter account to actively log in and use the service after they have registered an account. But the bigger picture the social networking giant missed in the midst of all this was that not only the users that have abandoned their accounts will be affected, but also the accounts of the users who are no more alive will be impacted as well. And, this could also affect the people who have been revisiting the accounts of the deceased loved ones just so they can relive some of the memories.

Also read: Twitter to Remove Inactive Accounts

 But, to the relief of everyone, Twitter won't be taking any actions to remove the inactive accounts for now. According to a tweet by Twitter Support, the company has acknowledged that they didn't realise the impact this move will have on the accounts of the deceased and their loved ones who have been holding on to those memories. And, the company has assured that until they can find new ways for people to memorialise accounts, they won't be removing any inactive accounts beginning December 11. Additionally, the company has also apologised for the confusion and concerns caused and will keep all the users posted.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Ghost Stories: Netflix Sets Release Date, Shares First Look for Johar, Kashyap, Akhtar, Banerjee Anthology
Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: Discounts on Mi A3, Redmi K20, Poco F1 Revealed; Ecosystem Products, Accessories Get Discounted Too
Honor Smartphones
Twitter Rethinks Plan to Delete Inactive Accounts Amid Concerns About Deceased Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Massive Black Hole That 'Shouldn't Even Exist' Spotted in Our Galaxy
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets an Electric Blue Colour Variant in India
  3. Amazon Renews The Family Man for Season 2, Casts Samantha Akkineni
  4. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  5. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  6. Vivo U20 Next Sale Set for December 2 via Amazon, Vivo.com
  7. Huawei CEO: We Can Still Be Number 1 Smartphone Maker Without Google
  8. Realme Black Friday Sale Announced to Bring Discounts on Select Phones
  9. Redmi K30 Hands-On Image, Key Specifications, and Price Leaked
  10. Mi TV 4X 55-Inch 2020 Edition With Dolby Audio Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark Power With 6000mAh Battery, Helio P22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Nokia 2.3 Price Leaked Ahead of Rumoured December 5 Launch, Phone Certified in Malaysia
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Starts Receiving Android 10 Update with One UI 2.0: Report
  4. LG Replaces CEO, Top Executives After Losses
  5. Flipkart Introduces Saathi to Mimic Salesperson Assistance
  6. Interpol Group Delays Criticism of Encryption After Objections
  7. India's Tattered Telecom Sector Hinges on Government Aid
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Spotted on Geekbench, Tips Exynos 9810 SoC, 6GB of RAM
  9. Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: Discounts on Mi A3, Redmi K20, Poco F1 Revealed; Ecosystem Products, Accessories Get Discounted Too
  10. Redmi 8 Next Sale Set for December 1 in India via Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.