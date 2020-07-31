Technology News
loading

Twitter Says Phone Spear-Phishing Attack on Employees Led to Breach

Twitter said that hackers targeted a small number of employees by reaching out to them on their phones.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 July 2020 10:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Says Phone Spear-Phishing Attack on Employees Led to Breach

Records show the apparent scammers received more than $100,000 worth of cryptocurrency

Highlights
  • Attackers targeted employees who had access to account support tools
  • Hackers had accessed Twitter's internal systems on July 15
  • Scammers received more than $100,000 worth of cryptocurrency

Twitter, whose internal systems were breached about two weeks ago, said on Thursday the incident targeted a small number of employees through a phone "spear-phishing" attack.

The US microblogging site said the hackers targeted about 130 accounts, tweeted from 45, accessed inbox of 36, and were able to download Twitter data from seven.

Attackers also targeted specific employees who had access to account support tools, Twitter said, adding that it restricted access to its internal tools and systems ever since the incident occurred.

Hackers had accessed Twitter's internal systems on July 15 to hijack some of the platform's top voices including US presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former US President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk and used them to solicit digital currency.

Publicly available blockchain records show the apparent scammers received more than $100,000 (roughly Rs. 74,72,500) worth of cryptocurrency.

The "spear-phishing" technique is a practice of sending emails ostensibly from a known or trusted sender in order to induce targeted individuals to reveal confidential information.

Reuters reported last week that more than a thousand Twitter employees and contractors as of earlier this year had access to internal tools that could change user account settings and hand control to others, making it hard to defend against the hacking.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Hack, Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Elon Musk, Barack Obama
Amazon Posts Biggest Profit Ever at Height of Pandemic
Luca, Pixar’s Next Italian Coming-of-Age Movie, Announced With 2021 Release Date

Related Stories

Twitter Says Phone Spear-Phishing Attack on Employees Led to Breach
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  3. OnePlus Nord Review
  4. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
  5. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  6. Redmi 9 Prime Set to Launch in India on August 4, Xiaomi Confirms
  7. Realme V5 Confirmed to Sport 5,000mAh Battery and 7nm 5G Processor
  8. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display Teased to Launch on August 3
  2. Luca, Pixar’s Next Italian Coming-of-Age Movie, Announced With 2021 Release Date
  3. Twitter Says Phone Spear-Phishing Attack on Employees Led to Breach
  4. Amazon Posts Biggest Profit Ever at Height of Pandemic
  5. Mi TV Users Get Early Access to Movies From Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Multiplex’ Banner
  6. Realme 6i, Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Company Website: Price in India, Specifications
  7. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications, More
  8. Honor 9A, Honor 9S, MagicBook 15 India Launch Today at 2pm: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, and More
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Starts Receiving August 2020 Android Security Patch: Report
  10. Mi 10 Pro Plus Tipped to Come With Customisable GPU Feature Called Game Mode
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com