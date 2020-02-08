Technology News
Twitter Experiences Global Outage, Leaving Thousands Unable to Tweet

During the Twitter outage, users trying to tweet via desktop or mobile app were getting a "tweet not sent" error message.

8 February 2020
Twitter Experiences Global Outage, Leaving Thousands Unable to Tweet

Twitter users were unable to tweet in the early hours of Saturday (India time)

Highlights
  • Twitter users were left unable to tweet in the early hours of Saturday
  • Some users were also left unable to access Twitter
  • Twitter earlier this week published its Q4 2019 earnings

Twitter, after experiencing a worldwide service disruption preventing users from sending tweets from the social networking platform's app, website, or TweetDeck is now finally back online.

"You can get back to Tweeting -- this problem has been fixed! Thanks for sticking with us through that," Twitter Support tweeted on Saturday.

Twitter went offline for thousands of users around 1pm PT on Friday (2:30am IST on Saturday), according to Down Detector. At least 10,000 users around the world reported that they could not access the social network.

Some users reported their Twitter timelines were functioning but that they were unable to send tweets they had composed.

During the outage users trying to tweet via desktop or mobile app were getting a "tweet not sent" error message. "We are sorry, we weren't able to send your tweet," the message said. "Would you like to retry or save this tweet in drafts?"

According to CNET, the error messages were served up on the desktop site and on Tweetdeck, as well as on the Android and iOS apps.

Earlier this week, Twitter reported its Q4 earnings, saying it had pulled in $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, beating expectations as efforts to make its platform more user-friendly brought in more people.

Twitter recorded most of its revenue growth in the US, a major market where the company will face scrutiny this year over how it tackles misinformation ahead of the presidential election in November.

The company has continued efforts to boost sign-ups through measures such as allowing people to follow topics, and by trying to clean up abusive content. Late last year, Twitter launched a feature for users to hide certain replies on their tweets.

Twitter has also focused on relevant content and notifications, which has boosted average monetizable daily active users (mDAU), or users who see ads when logged in through twitter.com or Twitter applications. That metric rose to 152 million in the fourth quarter through December 31 from 126 million a year earlier, beating the average analyst expectation of 147.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

