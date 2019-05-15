Twitter Giving Locked Users Their Accounts Back

After a year-long lockout, Twitter is finally allowing several locked users regain control of their accounts once again.

Accounts created by those under 13, were frozen owing to the General Data Protection Law (GDPR) that came into force on May 25 last year, which stipulates that the age of consent for using online services should not be lower than 13.

Twitter had locked down several accounts owing to age restriction. The process also locked out users who said they were now old enough to use Twitter's service legally.

"Starting today, we'll email those eligible with details on how to unlock your account.

"Emails will be sent in waves, so don't worry if you don't hear from us right away. No email? Log in to your account and look for a Get Started button. You'll have 30 days to finish the process," said Twitter late Tuesday.

If you're eligible you should get an email from Twitter soon.

"If you don't have an email tied to your Twitter account and you're eligible, you can log in to your account and you'll see instructions on screen when it's your turn," said Twitter.

Twitter had said its rules don't allow anyone under 13 to tweet or create a Twitter account so it was working on a technical solution to delete those Tweets and allow the impacted account holders to continue on Twitter.

The hashtag #TwitterLockOut became a common occurrence last year on Twitter and cries of "Give us back our accounts!" would be found in the Replies whenever Twitter shared other product news on its official accounts, reports TechCrunch.