Twitter Gives Away 140 Special Non-Fungible Tokens

Twitter's cover image gives us a glimpse of the NFTs that were given away.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 2 July 2021 11:01 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

To win NFTs people simply had to reply to the thread on Twitter

  • Twitter gave away 140 NFTs this week
  • To get an NFT people only had to reply to the thread
  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey earlier auctioned his first tweet as an NFT

Twitter dedicated an entire day to giving away non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The site announced that it would give away 140 NFTs through Rarible, a platform where these digital assets are bought and sold. And no, you weren't supposed to bid for these tokens, you just needed to reply and get a response  from the Twitter team.

NFTs have captured people's imagination a great deal over the past year or so. Not to forget, in March 2021, even Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had auctioned his first tweet as an NFT. On Wednesday, Twitter shared a series of tweets featuring images of the company's logo and a Tamagotchi virtual pet.

Even though Twitter has now gone back to its earlier bio “what's happening?”, for a day, it had changed it to “dropping NFTs all day”. Its current cover image still gives us a glimpse of the NFTs that were given away. In its first tweet that featured all the seven digital assets, Twitter wrote: "140 free NFTs for 140 of you, besties." The "140 free NFTs" is a reference to the 140 characters that the social media platform offered initially.

The first of the seven NFT's is "The man behind the mansplaining," while the second and third are "Vitamin T" and "Furry Twitter".

While the fourth one is "twttr jggl", the fifth one takes you back to 2006, the year Twitter started. This NFT is shows the transformation of the Twitter bird, Larry — its logo.

Here's the sixth NFT in the collection:

The seventh one featured Twitter CEO Jack Dorse's first tweet.

Twenty editions of each of these NFTs were available, taking the total to 140.

The fun didn't stop there. Sample these exchanges between the official handle of the social media platform and some of its users.

Here's another hilarious exchange:

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Jack Dorsey, NFTs
