Twitter dedicated an entire day to giving away non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The site announced that it would give away 140 NFTs through Rarible, a platform where these digital assets are bought and sold. And no, you weren't supposed to bid for these tokens, you just needed to reply and get a response from the Twitter team.

NFTs have captured people's imagination a great deal over the past year or so. Not to forget, in March 2021, even Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had auctioned his first tweet as an NFT. On Wednesday, Twitter shared a series of tweets featuring images of the company's logo and a Tamagotchi virtual pet.

Even though Twitter has now gone back to its earlier bio “what's happening?”, for a day, it had changed it to “dropping NFTs all day”. Its current cover image still gives us a glimpse of the NFTs that were given away. In its first tweet that featured all the seven digital assets, Twitter wrote: "140 free NFTs for 140 of you, besties." The "140 free NFTs" is a reference to the 140 characters that the social media platform offered initially.

140 free NFTs for 140 of you, besties pic.twitter.com/0Pm0tNhIRg — Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

The first of the seven NFT's is "The man behind the mansplaining," while the second and third are "Vitamin T" and "Furry Twitter".

Vitamin T



Take daily for a good time. pic.twitter.com/xbc2ByTDef — Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

Furry Twitter



Like but don't touch. pic.twitter.com/oFTngwhJms — Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

While the fourth one is "twttr jggl", the fifth one takes you back to 2006, the year Twitter started. This NFT is shows the transformation of the Twitter bird, Larry — its logo.

twttr jggl



You are what you Tweet. pic.twitter.com/gQwNikTXrN — Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

Here's the sixth NFT in the collection:

Building Characters



The Great Glow Up pic.twitter.com/2VQ7ZGcr5q — Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

The seventh one featured Twitter CEO Jack Dorse's first tweet.

First Born



Check in on your Tweets. pic.twitter.com/qrKHOeVxtU — Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

Twenty editions of each of these NFTs were available, taking the total to 140.

The fun didn't stop there. Sample these exchanges between the official handle of the social media platform and some of its users.

I can imagine this being in an art gallery one day. — XPHY (@xphytv) June 30, 2021

check your DMs and maybe you can start that museum — Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

Here's another hilarious exchange:

NFTs are stronger with twitter???? — Paradigma (@paradigma_art) June 30, 2021