Technology News
loading

Twitter for iOS Brings 'Retweets With Comments' on Your Tweets in a Single Location

Twitter users can now easily see who quote-tweeted them.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 13 May 2020 13:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter for iOS Brings 'Retweets With Comments' on Your Tweets in a Single Location

You can easily view what people have written while retweeting your tweet with comments

Highlights
  • Twitter has made it easier to keep track of quoted tweets
  • iOS app users can see who quote-tweeted them
  • It will make it easier for the users to respond to their followers

Twitter is adding a new way for its users to see how people are reacting to their tweets. Twitter for iOS now comes with an option to view the “retweets with comments” on a particular tweet. This way, you will be able to know what people have been writing while quote-tweeting your tweets. You simply have to tap on Retweets under your Twitter post after which you will be able to see a list of all the retweets with comments making it easier for you to interact with your followers.

In a tweet, Twitter announced the launch of the new feature. It said, “Now on iOS, you can see Retweets with comments all in one place.” To view them, tap on Retweets under your tweet. Here, you will see two sections, one with comments and the other without comments. It will make it simpler for people to respond to their followers who used the “Retweet with comment” button on their tweet.

Known reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong had written just days ago that the feature was being tested on Android by Twitter. Her post had displayed that the number of retweets and the number of retweets with comments will be shown separately under a tweet. However, in the update shared by Twitter, it can be seen that the number of both types of retweets on a tweet is shown together under a tweet and segregation is done after tapping on the Retweets button.

The new option comes 5 years after the Retweet with comment feature was launched to allow users to quote-tweet by embedding another tweet under their post. Before that, users had to copy-paste the tweet URL that they wanted to quote.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter for iOS, Retweet with comment
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Uber Connect Home-to-Home Package Delivery Service Launched in India, Looks to Rival Dunzo, Swiggy Genie

Related Stories

Twitter for iOS Brings 'Retweets With Comments' on Your Tweets in a Single Location
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  2. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  3. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 Arrives Tomorrow: What We Know So Far
  4. Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched
  5. BSNL Now Allows ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calling, SMS Benefits on MTNL Network
  6. Poco F2 Pro Debuts With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Quad Rear Cameras
  7. Twitter Says Many Employees May Work Remotely 'Forever'
  8. Vodafone Restricts Commercial Use of RedX Postpaid Plan: All Details
  9. Vivo V19 Review
  10. Tata Sky Binge+ Price in India Slashed by Rs. 2,000: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Router AX1800 With Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Support, Tower-Like Design Launched
  2. Mi Router AX1800 With Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Support, Tower-Like Design Launched
  3. Redmi 10X Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  4. Google Meet Free Access Rollout Complete, Gmail Integration to Arrive in Few Days
  5. Twitter for iOS Brings 'Retweets With Comments' on Your Tweets in a Single Location
  6. Uber Connect Home-to-Home Package Delivery Service Launched in India, Looks to Rival Dunzo, Swiggy Genie
  7. Redmi 9 Specifications Tipped by US FCC Site Listing Ahead of Launch
  8. Google Play Store Removes 813 Apps That Qualified as 'Creepware', Research Claims
  9. Realme to Unveil 8 New Products Including TWS Earbuds, Smartphones, Power Bank at May 25 Event
  10. Instagram Brings New Features to Combat Bullying, Shuts Down Lite App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com