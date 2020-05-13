Twitter is adding a new way for its users to see how people are reacting to their tweets. Twitter for iOS now comes with an option to view the “retweets with comments” on a particular tweet. This way, you will be able to know what people have been writing while quote-tweeting your tweets. You simply have to tap on Retweets under your Twitter post after which you will be able to see a list of all the retweets with comments making it easier for you to interact with your followers.

In a tweet, Twitter announced the launch of the new feature. It said, “Now on iOS, you can see Retweets with comments all in one place.” To view them, tap on Retweets under your tweet. Here, you will see two sections, one with comments and the other without comments. It will make it simpler for people to respond to their followers who used the “Retweet with comment” button on their tweet.

Now on iOS, you can see Retweets with comments all in one place. pic.twitter.com/oanjZfzC6y — Twitter (@Twitter) May 12, 2020

Known reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong had written just days ago that the feature was being tested on Android by Twitter. Her post had displayed that the number of retweets and the number of retweets with comments will be shown separately under a tweet. However, in the update shared by Twitter, it can be seen that the number of both types of retweets on a tweet is shown together under a tweet and segregation is done after tapping on the Retweets button.

The new option comes 5 years after the Retweet with comment feature was launched to allow users to quote-tweet by embedding another tweet under their post. Before that, users had to copy-paste the tweet URL that they wanted to quote.