Technology News
loading

Twitter ‘Fleets’ Feature to Shut Down on August 3, Company Says ‘Working on Some New Stuff’

Twitter rolled out Fleets, its disappearing posts feature, only a few months ago but it didn’t find much traction with users.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 15 July 2021 10:28 IST
Twitter ‘Fleets’ Feature to Shut Down on August 3, Company Says ‘Working on Some New Stuff’

Twitter noticed that Fleets are mostly used by users who are already Tweeting to amplify their own Tweets

Highlights
  • Twitter noticed that the bulk of Fleets comprised media such as photos
  • Spaces will continue to show up at the top of the timeline
  • Twitter had begun testing advertisement on Fleets in June

Twitter said on Wednesday it will shut down its ephemeral posts feature called Fleets on August 3 after the product failed to gain traction with users.

The shutdown comes just eight months after the social media platform rolled out Fleets to all its users globally, and just one month after it began testing advertising within the feature.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Twitter said it had not seen an increase in the number of new users posting Fleets as it had hoped.

“Using our learnings from Fleets, we'll focus on creating other ways for people to join the conversation and talk about what's happening in their world,” Twitter's Head of Product, Brand & Video Ads, Ilya Brown wrote in the blog post. The company also tweeted that it is “working on some new stuff.”

Twitter noticed that Fleets are mostly used by users who are “already Tweeting to amplify their own Tweets and talk directly with others.” Brown said that the company will explore more ways to “address what holds people back from participating on Twitter.”

The company also noticed that the bulk of Fleets comprised media such as photos and videos. “Soon, we'll test updates to the Tweet composer and camera to incorporate features from the Fleets composer — like the full-screen camera, text formatting options, and GIF stickers,” Brown said.

Spaces will continue to show up at the top of the timeline, Brown added. Back in June, Twitter began testing advertisement on Fleets. Brown said that the company is taking a close look at learnings to “assess how these ads perform on Twitter.”

“We're evolving what Twitter is, and trying bigger, bolder things to serve the public conversation. A number of these updates, like Fleets, are speculative and won't work out. We'll be rigorous, evaluate what works, and know when to move on and focus elsewhere,” Brown said.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Fleets
Facebook, Instagram Will Invest Over $1 Billion to Lure Content Creators and Compete Against TikTok, Snapchat

Related Stories

Twitter ‘Fleets’ Feature to Shut Down on August 3, Company Says ‘Working on Some New Stuff’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  2. Twitter ‘Fleets’ Feature to Shut Down, Company Working on Something New
  3. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Day Ahead of Launch
  4. Can You Guess What This Image Is? NASA Says It's Not a 'Potato'
  5. Redmi Note 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Under Rs. 15,000 in India
  6. Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs Launched in India
  7. Amazfit GTR 2 LTE Version Brings eSIM Calling to the Smartwatch
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed to Come With 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display
  9. Loki Season 2 Is Officially Happening
  10. Loki Episode 6: Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains, Explained
#Latest Stories
  1. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to Make History With Unpiloted Civilian Space Flight
  2. Amazfit GTR 2 LTE Smartwatch With eSIM Calling Function Launched
  3. Twitter Sees Jump in Government Demands to Remove Content of Reporters, News Outlets
  4. Twitter ‘Fleets’ Feature to Shut Down on August 3, Company Says ‘Working on Some New Stuff’
  5. Facebook, Instagram Will Invest Over $1 Billion to Lure Content Creators and Compete Against TikTok, Snapchat
  6. Windows 365 Unveiled, a Cloud PC Platform That Lets You Use the OS From Any Device
  7. Instagram Is Launching Security Check Feature for Accounts That Have Been Hacked in the Past
  8. Google Maps Rolls Out Real-Time Bus Information Service for Delhi Users: How to Use
  9. Call of Duty: Mobile Beta Test Kicks Off, Brings Content From Upcoming Season 6, 7 for Android, iOS Users
  10. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds to Be Available in Limited Quantity via StockX on July 19
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com