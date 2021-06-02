Technology News
loading

Twitter to Test Advertisements on Fleets to Catch Up to Snap, Facebook

Fleets advertisements will be the first on Twitter that appear full screen on phones.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 June 2021 11:22 IST
Twitter to Test Advertisements on Fleets to Catch Up to Snap, Facebook

New offering is part of Twitter's aim to catch up to larger social media platforms like Facebook and Snap

Highlights
  • Twitter Fleets disappear after 24 hours
  • Twitter is working to offer more options for advertisers
  • Twitter plans doubling its annual revenue by 2023 in part by selling ads

 Twitter said Tuesday it will begin testing advertisements on its disappearing posts feature called Fleets, as it works to offer more options for advertisers.

The social media company previously said it set a goal of doubling its annual revenue by 2023 from last year's levels, which it plans to achieve in part by selling advertisements on more parts of its site and mobile app.

Fleet advertisements will be the first on Twitter that appear full screen on phones, the company said. Advertisers generally like full-screen advertisements because they capture the user's attention.

The new offering is part of Twitter's aim to catch up to larger social media platforms like Facebook and Snap, which have long offered a "Stories" posts feature that disappears after 24 hours and is monetised with advertisements.

Brands that create Fleet advertisements can also use a feature that would direct a user to the company's website or other Web destination if they swipe up on the advertisement.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Fleet
iPhone Users Report Severe Battery Drain After iOS 14.6 Update
Tata Sky Binge OTT Content Service Now Available on Mobile Devices Through Dedicated App

Related Stories

Twitter to Test Advertisements on Fleets to Catch Up to Snap, Facebook
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  2. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  3. Facebook, Google Sign Content Deal With Australia’s Nine
  4. Tata Sky Binge App Now Available to Offer a Variety of OTT Content
  5. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  6. Google Chrome for Android Gets a New Screenshot Tool
  7. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  8. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  9. Alienware x15 R1, Alienware x17 R1 Debut as Brand’s Thinnest Gaming Laptops
  10. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple TV App Now Available on Android TV Devices: All You Need to Know
  2. Warner Bros. Discovery Is the New Name for Discovery WarnerMedia Merger
  3. Scientists in Israel Have Found a Way to Extend Life Expectancy by 23 Percent
  4. Google Claims New IT Rules Not Applicable to Its Search Engine, Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Stand
  5. Tata Sky Binge OTT Content Service Now Available on Mobile Devices Through Dedicated App
  6. Twitter to Test Advertisements on Fleets to Catch Up to Snap, Facebook
  7. iPhone Users Report Severe Battery Drain After iOS 14.6 Update
  8. Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Should Be Targeted by Draft Rules, EU Lawmakers Says
  9. Vivo X70 Series Could Have a September Launch in India in Partnership With IPL
  10. Amazon’s High Worker Injury Rate Blasted by US Labour Union Coalition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com