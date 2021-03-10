Technology News
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to Convert Proceeds From Auction of First-Ever Tweet to Bitcoin

"just setting up my twttr" – the first ever tweet went live for sale after Dorsey listed it as a unique digital signature.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 March 2021 10:17 IST
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to Convert Proceeds From Auction of First-Ever Tweet to Bitcoin

Dorsey's 15-year old tweet could attract bidders to pay a high price for the digital memorabilia

  • NFTs are digital files that serve as digital signatures
  • The proceeds are being donated to GiveDirectly
  • Dorsey, a known Bitcoin enthusiast, said the auction will end on March 21

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey said on Tuesday he will convert proceeds from the digital auction of the first ever tweet on the platform to Bitcoin for charity.

"just setting up my twttr" - the first ever tweet went live for sale after Dorsey listed it as a unique digital signature on a website for selling tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

NFTs are digital files that serve as digital signatures to certify who owns photos, videos, and other online media. Dorsey, a known Bitcoin enthusiast, said the auction will end on March 21.

Payments company Square, also led by Dorsey, invested $170 million (roughly Rs. 1,240 crores) more in Bitcoin last month, adding to the mainstream acceptance of the digital currency that has been winning support from several big investors.

Dorsey's 15-year old tweet could attract bidders to pay a high price for the digital memorabilia. The highest bid for the tweet stood at $2.5 million (roughly Rs. 18 crores) as of 17:05 GMT (10:35pm IST) on Tuesday.

The proceeds are being donated to GiveDirectly, a fundraising project to give cash directly to families experiencing extreme poverty in Africa.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Twitter, Jack Dorsey
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
