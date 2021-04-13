Technology News
loading

Twitter to Open First Africa Office in Ghana to Tap Fast-Growing Market

Twitter trails its biggest rival, Facebook, which opened its first African office in Johannesburg in 2015.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 April 2021 14:02 IST
Twitter to Open First Africa Office in Ghana to Tap Fast-Growing Market

"This is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana," Ghana's President said

Highlights
  • Africa is under-tapped terrain for technology firms
  • Twitter's move was welcomed in Ghana
  • Ghana has emerged as a hub for African startups

Twitter will open its first African office in Ghana, it said on Monday, as the social media company seeks to make inroads in some of the world's fastest-growing markets.

Africa is under-tapped terrain for technology firms, with Internet use per population at around 39 percent against a world average of 59 percent according to web analytics firm StatCounter, but that number grows every year thanks to expanding mobile broadband networks and affordable phones.

"We must be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the African continent," Twitter said in a statement.

Twitter trails its largest rival, Facebook, which opened its first African office in Johannesburg in 2015 and plans to open a second in Lagos this year. The firm struck a deal with African telecom majors in 2020 to build one of the world's largest subsea cable networks.

Nearly 59 percent of African Internet users had Facebook accounts as of March 2021, StatCounter figures show, compared with 11.75 percent who have Twitter.

Twitter's move was welcomed in Ghana, which has emerged as a hub for African startups alongside the continent's technology frontrunners, South Africa and Nigeria.

"This is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana," Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo tweeted on Monday, saying its presence was crucial for the development of Ghana's tech sector.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Tablet Range Tipped to Launch in May Featuring Snapdragon SoCs, High Refresh Rate Displays

Related Stories

Twitter to Open First Africa Office in Ghana to Tap Fast-Growing Market
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
  2. Your WhatsApp Account Could Be Suspended by Anyone. Here's How
  3. PUBG Mobile Makers' New State Game Hits 10 Million Pre-Registrations
  4. Vivo V21 5G India Launch Soon Likely, Gets BIS Certification
  5. LG Wing Gets Massive Price Cut, Up for Grabs at Rs. 29,999
  6. Timex Fit Smartwatch With Telemedicine Feature Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Tablet Range Tipped to Include Snapdragon SoCs, May Launch in May
  8. Vivo Y20s G Launched in Philippines as Rebranded Vivo Y20G
  9. Google Shopping Mobile App to Be Shut Down, Will Only Be Available on Web
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Ramadan Stickers for Stories Launched, Created By Bahrain Illustrator Hala AlAbbasi
  2. OnePlus 9 Pro Overheating Issues Seemingly Resolved With OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Update, Another OTA Update Coming Soon
  3. Google Play Movies & TV to Shut Down on LG, Samsung, and Other Smart TVs in June
  4. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 Live Images Surface; Galaxy Book Go Gets Bluetooth SIG and FCC Nod
  5. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Probe on Competition Aspect, CCI Tells Delhi High Court
  6. Redmi Gaming Phone Launch Date Confirmed for April, Said to Be Cost-Effective Flagship
  7. Bizongo Data Leak Exposed Details of Customers Making Online Purchases: Researchers
  8. Bitcoin Hits Record High of $62,575
  9. Apple Event for Rumoured New iPad Pro Models May Be Scheduled for April 20, Siri Reveals
  10. Intel to Supply Self-Driving Systems to Udelv for Delivery Trucks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com