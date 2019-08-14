Technology News
Twitter Says Doesn't Have Edit Button in Its Top Priorities, Support for Apple's Live Photos Upcoming

The company sees some obvious risk factors in bringing the much-awaited edit tweet button.

Updated: 14 August 2019 18:50 IST
Twitter Says Doesn't Have Edit Button in Its Top Priorities, Support for Apple's Live Photos Upcoming

Twitter hosted a press event in San Francisco to reveal some of the ongoing developments

Highlights
  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey previously spoke about the edit button
  • Twitter is bringing an option to follow topics just like user accounts
  • The company also confirmed the arrival of searchable direct messages

Twitter Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour at a press event in San Francisco, California, revealed that the anticipated edit button isn't likely to be available anytime soon on the platform. Beykpour's response comes months after CEO Jack Dorsey suggested the arrival of an option to let users add a little clarification to the tweets that contain typos or other minimal mistakes. At the newest press event, the Twitter team also revealed some of the features that are in the works. The company announced that users will be able to follow interests just like who they follow accounts. Further, it divulged there are plans to bring support for Apple's Live Photos.

Beykpour ambiguously addressed the question around the edit button by saying that it's not anywhere near Twitter's top priorities, as reported by TechCrunch. He said that some obvious risk factors involve in bringing the edit feature to the platform. But nonetheless, the executive did mention that the company would eventually bring a dedicated feature to address user needs like correcting a typo or clarifying their message.

This sounds similar to what CEO Dorsey, 42, had mentioned at an event for Goldman Sachs in San Francisco back in February. He had said that Twitter was planning to add a new feature that would allow users to add some sort of clarification or annotations to their old tweets.

In a podcast interview earlier in February, Dorsey had hinted at the option for giving a 5-30 seconds delay in sending of the tweet to let users can edit it. He had also said that since the platform was built on the SMS format of text messaging, it lacks the editing feature.

Additionally, Twitter said that it would bring the ability to support Apple's Live Photos. You can also expect an option to re-order the photos in a tweet after you have attached to a new tweet.

Apart from specifying the development around the edit feature and upcoming Live Photos support, Twitter used its press event in San Francisco to detail the major feature it's currently building for the users. According to a report by The Verge, the company revealed that it would soon allow users to follow topics such as sports, celebrities, and TV shows among others to see a range of tweets based on their selections -- not the original timeline. The feature would work just as how users are allowed on the platform to follow other user accounts.

Twitter is also said to enable users to mute certain topics to temporarily hide them from their feed. Further, it is testing a way to let users set up separate lists within the app to follow specific interests. The company also reportedly confirmed that it is working on searchable direct messages, which was spotted recently.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Twitter Says Doesn't Have Edit Button in Its Top Priorities, Support for Apple's Live Photos Upcoming
