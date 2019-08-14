Twitter Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour at a press event in San Francisco, California, revealed that the anticipated edit button isn't likely to be available anytime soon on the platform. Beykpour's response comes months after CEO Jack Dorsey suggested the arrival of an option to let users add a little clarification to the tweets that contain typos or other minimal mistakes. At the newest press event, the Twitter team also revealed some of the features that are in the works. The company announced that users will be able to follow interests just like who they follow accounts. Further, it divulged there are plans to bring support for Apple's Live Photos.

Beykpour ambiguously addressed the question around the edit button by saying that it's not anywhere near Twitter's top priorities, as reported by TechCrunch. He said that some obvious risk factors involve in bringing the edit feature to the platform. But nonetheless, the executive did mention that the company would eventually bring a dedicated feature to address user needs like correcting a typo or clarifying their message.

This sounds similar to what CEO Dorsey, 42, had mentioned at an event for Goldman Sachs in San Francisco back in February. He had said that Twitter was planning to add a new feature that would allow users to add some sort of clarification or annotations to their old tweets.

In a podcast interview earlier in February, Dorsey had hinted at the option for giving a 5-30 seconds delay in sending of the tweet to let users can edit it. He had also said that since the platform was built on the SMS format of text messaging, it lacks the editing feature.

Additionally, Twitter said that it would bring the ability to support Apple's Live Photos. You can also expect an option to re-order the photos in a tweet after you have attached to a new tweet.

Apart from specifying the development around the edit feature and upcoming Live Photos support, Twitter used its press event in San Francisco to detail the major feature it's currently building for the users. According to a report by The Verge, the company revealed that it would soon allow users to follow topics such as sports, celebrities, and TV shows among others to see a range of tweets based on their selections -- not the original timeline. The feature would work just as how users are allowed on the platform to follow other user accounts.

Twitter is also said to enable users to mute certain topics to temporarily hide them from their feed. Further, it is testing a way to let users set up separate lists within the app to follow specific interests. The company also reportedly confirmed that it is working on searchable direct messages, which was spotted recently.