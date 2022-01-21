Technology News
  Twitter, Counter Strike, Roblox, Trello, Twitch Faced Outages; Some GTA 5 Users Also Reporting Problems

Twitter, Counter-Strike, Roblox, Trello, Twitch Faced Outages; Some GTA 5 Users Also Reporting Problems

Twitter said the issue emerged due to a technical bug that has now been fixed.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 January 2022 11:14 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter was not working properly for some users on Friday due to the issue

Highlights
  • Twitter Support confirmed the issue on Friday
  • Counter-Strike and Twitch among others faced outages
  • GTA V seems to be still not working fine for some users

Twitter faced an outage on Friday that resisted some users from accessing the microblogging network. The company acknowledged the problem and announced its fix shortly after it was reported by some affected users and flagged by outage detection platform Downdetector. Alongside Twitter, some users faced issues accessing Counter-Strike, Roblox, Trello, and Twitch due to different outages. User reports are also indicating issues with Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V or GTA 5) that are still live in some parts of the world.

The official Twitter Support account on the platform confirmed the Twitter outage and said that it was due to a technical bug.

“Twitter may not have been working as expected for some of you over the past few hours,” the company said. “We've fixed a technical bug that was affecting how Tweets get routed to our backend systems –– things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!”

Realtime data available on Downdetector shows that the problems with Twitter majorly started at 6:28am IST and continued until around 8am IST. Some users in India and the US noticed issues with the platform.

Downdetector also reported that a few user posted on indicated outages impacting Counter-Strike, Roblox, Trello, Reddit, and Twitch in the last few hours. Exact reasons for these issues are not yet clear.

 

Similarly, GTA 5 has been causing issues to some users since the morning on Friday, according to the outage reports available on Downdetector. The outage is impacting some users in India and around the world.

Downdetector shows that the issues with GTA 5 started impacting users on Thursday evening and are still going on in some regions.

GTA publisher Rockstar Games has not yet provided any details about the outage reported by the affected users.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V

Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC: Windows
Series Grand Theft Auto
PEGI Rating 18+
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
Samsung Confirms February Galaxy Unpacked Event for Galaxy S22 Launch, Teases Most ‘Noteworthy’ S-Series Phone

