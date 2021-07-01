Technology News
Twitter Website Down for Some Users, Company Says Working on a Fix

Twitter said tweets should start appearing now after a quick fix, although other parts of website may still not be working.

By Agencies | Updated: 1 July 2021 10:01 IST
More than 6,000 Twitter users reported issues, almost 93 percent of those were related to its website

Highlights
  • Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports
  • Twitter said it was working to fix the issue
  • Two new FIRs have been filed against Twitter on June 30

Twitter was down late on Wednesday for multiple users, with most of them reporting issues with the social media platform's website, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

Twitter said it was working to fix the issue. More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter as of 1:40am GMT (7:10am IST), about 93 percent of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector. That number came down to more than 2,600 user reports within an hour.

"Profiles' tweets may not be loading for some of you on the Web and we're currently working on a fix", Twitter Support said in a tweet.

It quickly followed up with another tweet, “Tweets should now be visible on profiles, but other parts of Twitter for web may not be loading for you. We're continuing to work on getting things back to normal.”

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

In other Twitter-related news, on June 30, two FIRs were lodged in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh against senior officials of Twitter's India office over the social media platform putting up a distorted map of the country.

The Delhi Police also said it has registered a case against Twitter on a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for allegedly allowing access to child sexual abuse material on the social media platform.

It is the latest in the run-ins between Twitter and Indian authorities. While the social media giant is mired in a row with the central government over not following the new IT rules, Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari was recently summoned by Ghaziabad police in UP in a probe into an objectionable video posted in connection with an assault on an elderly Muslim man.

The Uttar Pradesh police has now moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Karnataka High Court restraining it from taking coercive action against Maheshwari in the case.

The first FIR in the wrong map issue was lodged at the Khurja Nagar police station in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday evening against Maheshwari and News Partnerships Head Amrita Tripathi under Indian Penal Code section 505 (2) based on a complaint by an office-bearer of right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal.

Section 505 (2) relates to "statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes".

Charges under Information Technology Act section 74 (publication for fraudulent purpose) have also been invoked in the case, according to the FIR.

Twitter had on Monday removed the wrong map that showed the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir outside India, following an uproar.

