Technology News
loading

Twitter Disables Trump Tweet Over Copyright Complaint

Twitter began challenging Trump's tweets in May and has repeatedly clashed with him since.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 July 2020 11:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Disables Trump Tweet Over Copyright Complaint

Twitter removed an image the US president tweeted on June 30. File photo

Highlights
  • US President Donald Trump had retweeted a video on Saturday
  • Twitter removed the video after it received a DMCA notice
  • The video was tweeted by White House social media director Dan Scavino

Twitter disabled a campaign-style video that US President Donald Trump retweeted on Saturday, citing a copyright complaint. The video, which included music from the group Linkin Park, disappeared from the president's Twitter feed late Saturday with the notification: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."

Twitter removed the video, which Trump had retweeted from White House social media director Dan Scavino, after it received a Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice from Machine Shop Entertainment, according to a notice posted on the Lumen Database which collects requests for removal of online materials.

Machine Shop is a management company owned by the rock band Linkin Park, according to its LinkedIn page.

"We respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorised representatives," a Twitter representative said in an email statement.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter began challenging Trump's tweets in May and has repeatedly clashed with him since. The social media company has several times disabled or commented on tweets by the president because of what it said were copyright complaints or violations of a policy against threatening violence.

Twitter removed an image the president tweeted on June 30, which included a picture of Trump, because of a complaint from the New York Times, whose photographer had shot the image.

The company also put a tweet from the president behind a warning label in late May, saying that he had violated its rules against "glorifying violence" when he advocated that Minneapolis authorities be tough in responding to protests over the death of George Floyd.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Donald Trump, US President
Government Issues Notice to Twitter After Recent Hack
Disney Cuts Ad Spending on Facebook, Instagram Amidst Growing Boycott: Report

Related Stories

Twitter Disables Trump Tweet Over Copyright Complaint
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  2. OnePlus Nord Camera Specifications, 12GB RAM Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
  4. Vivo X50 Pro First Impressions
  5. Redmi Note 9 India Variant May Come With a New 6GB RAM Model
  6. Realme X2 Gets 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant in India
  7. Airtel Removes Zee5 Premium Add-On From All Plans Except Rs. 289 Pack
  8. Infinix Smart 4 Plus to Launch in India on July 21 at 12 Noon
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Surfaces in 360-Degree Render Ahead of Launch
  10. Nokia 5310 XpressMusic (2020) Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney Cuts Ad Spending on Facebook, Instagram Amidst Growing Boycott: Report
  2. Twitter Disables Trump Tweet Over Copyright Complaint
  3. Government Issues Notice to Twitter After Recent Hack
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Surfaces in 360-Degree Render Ahead of Launch
  5. Asteroid 2020 ND, 160 Metres in Diameter, to Fly Past Earth on July 24
  6. Amazon Apple Days Sale Begins Midnight Tonight: Price Discount on iPhone 11, Other Products
  7. Moto G9 Play Surfaces on Geekbench With Qualcomm SoC, 4GB RAM Tipped
  8. Redmi Note 9 India Variant May Come With a New 6GB RAM Model
  9. Twitter Attack Was Work of Young Hacker Pals: Report
  10. Google Bans Ads on Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory Content
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com