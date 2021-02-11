Technology News
loading

Twitter CFO Says Donald Trump Is Off Platform for Good, Even if He Runs Again

Trump's "de-platforming" by Twitter came after a violent uprising by his supporters leading to a deadly siege at the US Capitol on January 6.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 11 February 2021 14:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter CFO Says Donald Trump Is Off Platform for Good, Even if He Runs Again

Trump was a prolific user of Twitter during his campaign and in his four years at the White House

Highlights
  • Trump's de-platforming came after a violent uprising by his supporters
  • Facebook and other social networks also banned Trump
  • He had more than 80 million followers on Twitter

Twitter will not allow former president Donald Trump back on the platform even if he runs for office again, the company's chief financial officer said Wednesday.

"The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform, whether you're a commentator, a CFO or a current or former public official," Ned Segal said in an interview with television network CNBC.

Trump's "de-platforming" by Twitter came after a violent uprising by his supporters leading to a deadly siege at the US Capitol on January 6. Facebook and other social networks also banned Trump after the incident.

"Our policies are designed to ensure that people are not inciting violence," Segal said.

"And if anybody does that we would have to remove them from the service and our policies don't allow people to come back."

Trump was a prolific user of Twitter during his campaign and in his four years at the White House, using the platform for policy announcements, to settle scores and for his political campaign.

He had more than 80 million followers when his account was suspended.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Donald Trump
Xiaomi to Launch New Mi Audio Product Range on February 22, Could Be Wireless Speaker and Wireless Earphones

Related Stories

Twitter CFO Says Donald Trump Is Off Platform for Good, Even if He Runs Again
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
  2. Koo App "Leaking Users' Personal Data," Claims French Hacker
  3. WhatsApp Saw Dip in UPI Transaction Volume in January, NPCI Data Reveals
  4. Infinix Smart 5 Budget Phone With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Realme Narzo 30 Pro Specifications, Images Leak via Purported Listing
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Rumoured to Have a 4,500mAh Battery
  7. Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi to Launch New Mi Audio Product Range on February 22
  9. Here's Everything You Need to Know About Koo
  10. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy M31s Receiving One UI 3.0 Update: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Slack for Android Could Have Exposed Your Password: Here’s How to Reset
  2. HP Pavilion X360 15, HP Pavilion X360 14 Refreshed With Wi-Fi 6, Intel Tiger Lake CPUs
  3. Twitter CFO Says Donald Trump Is Off Platform for Good, Even if He Runs Again
  4. Xiaomi to Launch New Mi Audio Product Range on February 22, Could Be Wireless Speaker and Wireless Earphones
  5. Realme Narzo 30 Pro Specifications, Images Leak via Purported TENAA Listing
  6. Amazon Said to Appeal to Supreme Court in Future-Reliance Deal Dispute
  7. WhatsApp Testing Log Out Feature to Enable Better Multi-Device Support: Report
  8. House of the Dragon Filming Begins in April, HBO’s Content Chief Says
  9. China’s Unmanned Tianwen-1 Spacecraft Successfully Enters Mars Orbit
  10. Tencent Executive Held by China Over Links to Corruption Case: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com