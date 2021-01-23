Technology News
loading

Twitter Bans Suspected Iran Account After Post Threatens Donald Trump

A Twitter spokesman said the account was fake and violated the company's “manipulation and spam policy."

By Associated Press | Updated: 23 January 2021 15:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Bans Suspected Iran Account After Post Threatens Donald Trump

The suspected account carried link to Khamenei's website

Highlights
  • Twitter spokesman said the account was fake, violated company policy
  • Suspected account carried the link to Khamenei's website
  • Facebook and Twitter cut off Trump earlier this month

Twitter said Friday it has permanently banned an account that some in Iran believe is linked to the office of the country's supreme leader after a posting that seemed to threaten former President Donald Trump.

In the image posted by the suspect account late Thursday, Trump is shown playing golf in the shadow of a giant drone, with the caption “Revenge is certain” written in Farsi.

In response to a request for comment from The Associated Press, a Twitter spokesman said the account was fake and violated the company's “manipulation and spam policy," without elaborating how it came to that conclusion.

The tweet of the golfer-drone photo violated the company's “abusive behavior policy," Twitter's spokesman added.

In Iran, the suspect account — @khamenei_site — is believed to be linked to the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei because its behavior mirrored that of other accounts identified in state-run media as tied to his office. It frequently posted excerpts from his speeches and other official content.

In this case, the account carried the link to Khamenei's website.

Other accounts tied to Khamenei's office that did not tweet the golf-drone photo, including his main English language account, remained active. The photo had also featured prominently on the supreme leader's website and was retweeted by Khamenei's main Farsi language account, @Khamenei-fa, which apparently deleted it after posting.

Earlier this month, Facebook and Twitter cut off Trump from their platforms for allegedly inciting the assault on the US Capitol, an unprecedented step that underscored the immense power of tech giants in regulating speech on their platforms. Activists soon urged the companies to apply their policies equally to other political figures worldwide, in order to combat hate speech and content that encourages violence.

The warning in the caption referenced Khamenei's remarks last month ahead of the first anniversary of the US drone strike that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. In his speech, Khamenei did not call out Trump by name, but reiterated a vow for vengeance against those who ordered and executed the attack on Soleimani.

“Revenge will certainly happen at the right time,” Khamenei had declared.

Iran blocks social media websites like Facebook and Twitter, and censors others. While top officials have unfettered access to social media, Iran's youth and tech-savvy citizens use proxy servers or other workarounds to bypass the controls.

Soon after Trump's ban from Twitter ignited calls to target tweets from other political leaders, the company took down a post by a different Khamenei-linked account that pushed a COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theory.

Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters in Iran, had claimed that virus vaccines imported from the US or Britain were “completely untrustworthy.”

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, COVID-19, Donald Trump, Facebook
High-Speed Internet Ban in Jammu and Kashmir Extended Till February 6

Related Stories

Twitter Bans Suspected Iran Account After Post Threatens Donald Trump
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Beeper Brings 15 Chat Apps Including iMessage Into a Single Inbox
  2. iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount With This Offer
  3. Alphabet Shutting Down Loon, That Used Balloon Alternative to Cell Towers
  4. Mi Watch Lite India Launch May Be Soon After Alleged BIS Certification
  5. Realme C20 With Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. LG K42 With a Military-Grade Build, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Two OnePlus Watch Variants Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Honor Refreshes MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Patch 1.1 With Stability Improvements and Bug Fixes on PC, Consoles
  2. Twitter Bans Suspected Iran Account After Post Threatens Donald Trump
  3. High-Speed Internet Ban in Jammu and Kashmir Extended Till February 6
  4. Google Search on Mobile to Get Redesign With More Focus on Important Information, Rounded Overall Aesthetic
  5. Reliance Jio Added 25.1 Million Customers in Q3, APRU Increased to Rs. 151
  6. IBM Hit by Rare Sales Decline in Software Units, Posts Disappointing Quarterly Revenue
  7. Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google CEOs Invited to EU Hearing on Big Tech on February 1
  8. TikTok Asked to Block Users With Unverified Age in Italy Following Death of 10-Year-Old Girl
  9. Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung Galaxy M02 Spotted on India Support Page; Hints at Imminent Launch
  10. iPhone 12, Other iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount at Maple Online and Offline Stores
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com