Technology News
loading

Twitter Shuts Down Accounts for Attempting to Evade Donald Trump Ban

Trump was banned from Twitter following the deadly January 6 siege of the US Capitol by his supporters.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 May 2021 10:06 IST
Twitter Shuts Down Accounts for Attempting to Evade Donald Trump Ban

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter has allowed sharing of content from the Trump page as long as it doesn't fall foul of its rules

Highlights
  • Twitter suspended accounts sharing statements from Donald Trump's site
  • The company cited its ban evasion policy for the suspension
  • Suspended accounts include @DJTDesk, @DJTrumpDesk, and @DeskofDJT

Twitter suspended several accounts this week that were set up to share statements from a new part of former US President Donald Trump's website, saying they broke its rules against evading an account ban.

Trump was banned from Twitter, where he had more than 88 million followers, and multiple other social media platforms following the deadly January 6 siege of the US Capitol by his supporters.

On Tuesday, a page was added to Trump's site, dubbed "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," where he posts messages that can be shared by his audience to both Twitter and Facebook.

"As stated in our ban evasion policy, we'll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account," a Twitter spokesman said in a statement.

A Trump representative said they had nothing to do with the suspended accounts, which included @DJTDesk, @DJTrumpDesk, @DeskofDJT and @DeskOfTrump1.

Twitter, which has said that its ban on Trump is permanent even if he runs for office again, has said users can share content from the Trump page as long as it does not fall foul of its ban evasion rules.

On Wednesday, Facebook's oversight board upheld Facebook's suspension of Trump but said the company should not have made it indefinite. The board gave Facebook six months to decide a proportionate response.

Trump plans to launch his own social media platform, an adviser has said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Donald Trump
WhatsApp May Start Offering Sticker Suggestions to Android, iOS Users
Tesla Tells California Regulator That Full Self-Driving Cars May Not Be Achieved by Year-End

Related Stories

Twitter Shuts Down Accounts for Attempting to Evade Donald Trump Ban
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Happens if You Try to Download Torrents on Elon Musk’s Starlink?
  2. Is Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Releasing Today?
  3. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  4. Paytm App Now Lets You Find Available COVID-19 Vaccination Slots
  5. PUBG Mobile India's New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' Announced
  6. Mi TV P1 Series Running Android TV, 60Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  7. OnePlus Watch Gets Always-on Display With Latest Update
  8. Signal Says It Was Banned From Facebook Ad Platform for Being Honest
  9. Moto G60 Review: Don't Go by Megapixels Alone
  10. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Adds Tip Jars to Help Creators, Journalists, Non-Profits Monetise Content
  2. Tesla Tells California Regulator That Full Self-Driving Cars May Not Be Achieved by Year-End
  3. Twitter Shuts Down Accounts for Attempting to Evade Donald Trump Ban
  4. WhatsApp May Start Offering Sticker Suggestions to Android, iOS Users
  5. Oppo Smart TV K9 Series With 65-Inch, 55-Inch, 43-Inch Models, HDR10+, Dolby Audio Launched
  6. Oppo Enco Air TWS Earphones, Oppo Band Vitality Edition Launched: All the details
  7. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Probe: Delhi High Court Seeks CCI Stand on Appeals on Inquiry
  8. Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Promo Video Leak Suggests Big Battery, Launch Expected Soon
  9. Aeva, the Driving Startup Founded by Former Apple Engineers, Says Its Sensor Can Detect Vehicles 500m Away
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G With Snapdragon 865 Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com