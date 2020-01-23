Technology News
Twitter Direct Messages Get Emoji Reactions Support

Twitter's new DM functionality is similar to the reactions Facebook added to Messenger back in 2017.

Updated: 23 January 2020 14:28 IST
Twitter Direct Messages Get Emoji Reactions Support

The latest feature by Twitter includes seven new reactions

Highlights
  • Twitter rolled out new emoji reactions for Direct Messages
  • It enables users to allocate emoji response to each message
  • Facebook added a similar feature in Messenger back in 2017

Microblogging site Twitter on Thursday rolled out new emoji reactions for Direct Messages to all users on the Web, iOS, and Android.

It is similar to the functionality that Facebook added to Messenger back in 2017, which enables users to allocate an emoji response to each specific message.

The official @Twitter account teased the feature sharing the string of emoji that will be available once the feature is live.

To add an emoji reaction, hover over the message and click/tap on the heart button called a 'reaction button'.

A user can also double-tap on the message and select an emoji reaction after the pop-up.

"Say more with new emoji reactions for Direct Messages. To add a reaction, click the icon that appears when you hover over the message on Web or double tap the message on mobile and select an emoji from the pop-up," the company said in a tweet.

The latest feature includes seven new reactions and one can add an emoji reaction to any type of Direct Message be it text or media attachments.

Further reading: Twitter
Comment
