Twitter Finally Rolls Out Update to Stop Tweets From Disappearing as You Read Them on the Web

Twitter users can now load new tweets by clicking on the tweet counter bar at the top of their timelines.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 November 2021 11:32 IST
Twitter Finally Rolls Out Update to Stop Tweets From Disappearing as You Read Them on the Web

Twitter gets a new update for Web to address the disappearing tweet issue

Highlights
  • Twitter addresses a long-standing issue faced by users
  • Now users can choose when they want to load new tweets on their timeline
  • Twitter promised a fix for the disappearing tweet issue in September

Twitter has released a new update which would prevent tweets from disappearing while users are reading them on the Web. The company's new move comes after a barrage of complaints from Twitter users saying that tweets will sometimes disappear from view just when a user is partway through reading a Tweet. The timeline is said to refresh itself continuously, resulting in the “disappearance” of tweets. Now, with the latest update, users can choose when they want to load new tweets into the timeline on Twitter Web.

Twitter on Tuesday announced the rollout of the new update for the Web client via its Support handle on the microblogging platform. With this, it will no longer automatically refresh timelines on the Web with new tweets. According to the Twitter Support page, users can load new tweets when they want to by clicking on the tweet counter bar at the top of their timelines.

Twitter users who log in through the app have complained of disappearing tweets several times in the past. Tweets were said to be disappearing from view when the timeline would automatically refresh. Twitter assured a fix for this problem in September this year. The company announced that over the next two months, it would be rolling out updates to address the issue.

Twitter has been working on many features and updates for the platform. Recently, Twitter Spaces has rolled out a new feature that allows listeners and hosts to reach out to the audience by sending a direct link to a Spaces audio broadcast.

Separately, Twitter has joined hands with Instagram to ease cross-posting with the launch of Twitter Card previews on Android, iOS, and the Web.

Additionally, Twitter has introduced a new privacy-related feature that lets users remove a follower without blocking them. Once a Twitter user has removed someone, the user's tweets will no longer automatically appear in their timeline. It is currently available on the Web version.

Twitter Finally Rolls Out Update to Stop Tweets From Disappearing as You Read Them on the Web
