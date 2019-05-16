Technology News

Twitter Directed by Election Commission to Remove Exit Poll-Related Tweets

Twitter is yet to react to the EC order.

Updated: 16 May 2019 17:43 IST
Twitter Directed by Election Commission to Remove Exit Poll-Related Tweets

 The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered Twitter India to remove all tweets related to exit polls.

As the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections only comes to an end on May 19, the poll panel directed the micro-blogging platform to remove all such tweets.

Twitter was yet to react to the EC order.

On Tuesday, the poll panel had sent notices to three media houses for publishing surveys predicting the results.

The Election Commission had asked "as to why action should not be taken against them for violation of provision of section 126A of Representation of the People Act".

The exit polls would be announced on May 19, after voting in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Twitter Directed by Election Commission to Remove Exit Poll-Related Tweets
