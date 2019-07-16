Technology News
Twitter for Web's Massive Redesign Is Now Rolling Out to All Users

The redesign is a major reflection of Twitter's mobile app and its features.

16 July 2019
Twitter for Web's Massive Redesign Is Now Rolling Out to All Users

Twitter users across the world will receive the new Web interface in the coming days

Back in January this year, Twitter revealed that it is redesigning its Web interface. The social giant is now rolling out the desktop redesign to all users starting Monday. The fresh design takes a lot of cues from its mobile interface, adding a new navigation bar, and more customisation options. Twitter has been testing this new design with a select group of testers during the last couple of months.

All Twitter users will receive the refreshed Web interface over the next couple of days. Once users are switched to the new design, they won't be able to switch back to the older interface.

 

The refreshed design brings Twitter's traditional navigation bar to the left-hand side. There's a new Explore tab that has made its way from the mobile app. The tab features personalised trends, live videos, top trends, and more. Twitter's redesigned Web interface also makes the Direct Messages feature much more useful.

Twitter will allow users to select different colour themes along with two options for dark mode, Dim and Lights Out mode. A few other features that have made their way from the mobile app to the Web interface include the ability to switch multiple accounts via the navigation bar on the left. Twitter's new interface also makes it easier to switch to a chronological timeline.

Composing tweets is also getting better with the new design. Twitter now lets you add a photo, poll, emoji, or GIF, like you would on the mobile app. The location icon has been switched with the emoji button. Searching for tweets has also becomes easier with different tabs that let you narrow down your results to Top, Latest, People, Photos, and Video sections.

The updated design will roll out to all Twitter users in the coming days. Until now, Twitter has been testing it with a small number of people, gradually rolling it out to different users and working on the feedback it received. During the testing period, users could switch back to the old design.

Twitter, Twitter Redesign
