Twitter May Soon Let Users Add Bitcoin, Ethereum Addresses to Their Profiles for Tips

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey suggested the new move in July by calling Bitcoin a “big part” of the platform’s future.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 September 2021 14:53 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Twitter appears to help creators monetise their content with Bitcoin and Ethereum tips

Highlights
  • Twitter is found to bring Bitcoin and Ethereum address options
  • Bitcoin support is confirmed to be a part of Tip Jar
  • Twitter may use The Lightning Network for Bitcoin integration

Twitter is found to be working on allowing users to add Bitcoin and Ethereum addresses to their profiles to receive tips in cryptocurrencies. The new addition could be aimed to upgrade the Tip Jar feature that the microblogging network introduced earlier this year. Twitter is working on the ability to let users receive tips in Bitcoin through the Tip Jar feature. CEO Jack Dorsey in July suggested the implementation by calling Bitcoin a “big part” of the company's future in conversation with analysts and investors.

Mobile app developer Alessandro Paluzzi has found references about Twitter bringing the ability to let users add Bitcoin and Ethereum addresses to their profiles. The developer posted a tweet that carried three screenshots to indicate the new options.

The first screenshot suggests that users would be able to copy Bitcoin and Ethereum addresses to send tips in any of the two cryptocurrencies using the Tip Jar feature. In the second and third ones, Twitter appears to allow users to add Bitcoin and Ethereum addresses to their profiles.

 

Alongside the screenshots suggesting the addition of Bitcoin and Ethereum address options, Paluzzi on Wednesday tweeted a screenshot to suggest the arrival of Bitcoin support to the Tip Jar feature. That tweet received a comment from Twitter's product lead Kayvon Beykpour that includes a lightning bolt emoji along with another saying “soon” to confirm its development and its imminent release.

Beykpour did not provide any further details about when exactly the ability to receive tips in Bitcoin through Tip Jar will be available to users. However, the screenshot posted by Paluzzi does suggest that Twitter would consider payment transfer technology The Lightning Network to allow tipping in Bitcoin on its platform.

 

The screenshot also suggested that Twitter would use Strike to generate Bitcoin Lightning invoices for the cryptocurrency tips users will get through the platform. Paluzzi on his newer tweet, though, says that users will not be required to link a Strike account for adding their Bitcoin and Ethereum addresses.

A report by MacRumor says that the work for Bitcoin tips has been suggested through Twitter for iOS beta code. It isn't available to beta testers at this moment, though.

In May, Twitter introduced its Tip Jar feature to let creators, journalists, and nonprofits monetise their tweets in the form of tips. The company initially enabled users to share links to their Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, Paypal, and Venmo accounts for receiving tips from their followers. That was, however, just the beginning as the platform appears to be adding cryptocurrencies as the new payment options.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has advocated cryptocurrencies for some time. In August, he said that Bitcoin would “unite a deeply divided country.” Dorsey during Twitter's earnings call in July also called the “big part” of Twitter's future.

“I think there's a lot of innovation above just currency to be had, especially as we think about decentralising social media more and providing more economic incentive,” he said while answering a question on how he sees Bitcoin becoming an integral part of Twitter.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Twitter Tip Jar, Twitter Bitcoin, Twitter, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cryptocurrency
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Message Reactions May Support All Emojis, Money Heist Fans Get Special Sticker Pack
Didi Denies Reports That China Is Coordinating Companies to Invest in It

