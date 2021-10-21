Technology News
loading

Twitter India Launches Cricket Scorecard, Community to Celebrate T20 World Cup 2021

The scorecard will appear on the Explore tab and live Events Page on Twitter during cricket matches.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 October 2021 15:24 IST
Twitter India Launches Cricket Scorecard, Community to Celebrate T20 World Cup 2021

Photo Credit: Reuters

More than 75 million conversations about cricket took place on Twitter in India between 2020–2021

Highlights
  • Twitter will start showing live cricket scores through its scorecard
  • Communities feature was first tested in the US in September
  • Twitter is trying to please cricket fans in India with its new updates

Twitter on Thursday introduced a live cricket scorecard and extended its Communities feature to India by bringing the country's first community focussed on cricket fans called Cricket Twitter - India. The updates from the microblogging platform come in the midst of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 tournament that kicked off earlier this week and will go on until November 14. Twitter claims that it is already a known place among Indian cricket enthusiasts, with more than 75 million conversations about the game taking place on the platform in the country between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021.

The scorecard will appear on the Explore tab and live Events Page on Twitter during cricket matches to let fans follow the scores from the match in real time, while scrolling through tweets and following commentary on the platform. It will be available to all users in India on iOS and the Web and will also roll out to most users on Android.

 

“In the coming weeks, we'll find more ways to make it easier for users to find relevant match content and join conversations with likeminded people,” the company said in a press note.

Alongside the scorecard, Twitter has brought its first community outside of the US, and it has been dedicated to Indian cricket fans. It is aimed to serve as a one-stop place to talk about all things cricket in multiple Indian languages.

In September, Twitter started testing its Communities feature in the US to let people connect with others on the platform to talk about the same things and interests they have. Communities on Twitter are started and managed by administrators and moderators who enforce Community rules that members must have to follow — alongside the general Twitter Rules.

Twitter is currently testing communities as invite only on iOS, Web, and Android mobile browser, with access on the Android app and more functionalities coming soon. The invites can be sent by administrators, moderators, and community members via direct messages.

Once invited, members can join the community and start talking with other members by replying to their tweets. Community members can also start their own conversations by posting community tweets.

Just like public tweets, anyone can read, quote, and report community tweets. People who are not a part of the community can, however, not participate in the conversation by replying to the tweets posted in a particular community.

Twitter has not yet allowed all its users to create communities on the platform. At the time of announcing the Communities feature, the company said that it would work closely with community members.

Nevertheless, the latest announcement suggests that Twitter is considering India as a key market for growing communities on its platform.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter cricket scorecard, Twitter Cricket community, Twitter, T20 World Cup 2021, T20 World Cup
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi SonicCharge 2.0 Cable With 33W Fast Charging, Fast Data Transfer Support Launched in India
Twitter India Launches Cricket Scorecard, Community to Celebrate T20 World Cup 2021
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia C30 With Jio Exclusive Offer Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  3. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator: Here’s Why
  4. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  5. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Android 12 First Impressions: Fresh, New and Promising
  7. Redmi Smart TV X, Redmi Router AX1800 Launched: All the Details
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Best Deals on Laptops
  9. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  10. Sony to Launch New Xperia on October 26, Teases 'Best Smartphone Camera'
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter India Launches Cricket Scorecard, Community to Celebrate T20 World Cup 2021
  2. Xiaomi SonicCharge 2.0 Cable With 33W Fast Charging, Fast Data Transfer Support Launched in India
  3. India Smartphone Shipments Fall 5 Percent YoY in Q3, Xiaomi Continues to Lead: Canalys
  4. Xbox Mini Fridge, Styled After Series X Consoles, Sells Out Immediately Upon Launch
  5. Gmail for Web Gets Several New Features to Make Composing Emails Easier and Faster
  6. Vivo Y71t With a 20:9 AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. What if an Asteroid Were Going to Hit Earth? NASA Expert Answers
  8. Moto G51 5G Key Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Launch in November; Moto G71 5G Spotted in US FCC Listing
  9. Watch: Man 3D-Prints Dinosaur for Daughter, Then Brings It to Life With AR
  10. Nokia C30 With Jio Exclusive Offer Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com