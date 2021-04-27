Technology News
loading

Twitter Announces Updates to Ease COVID-19 Resource Searches in India

Twitter is also educating people in Hindi about how they can find essentials quickly amid the pandemic.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 April 2021 19:18 IST
Twitter Announces Updates to Ease COVID-19 Resource Searches in India

Photo Credit: Twitter India

Twitter has launched a COVID-19 SOS: Resources page to list updates about resources in real time

Highlights
  • Twitter is updating its platform to amplify SOS calls and updates
  • It is bringing a prompt for its global users about COVID-19 vaccines
  • Third parties also provide tools to find resources from Twitter

Twitter is bringing updates to its platform to help those people who are seeking assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a large number of Twitter users in India are asking others for information on hospital beds, oxygen, medicine, and food, the microblogging platform has launched a COVID-19 SOS: Resources page that will update in real time to inform people about the essentials they need. Twitter is also starting to show a prompt in the timeline of its users with links to sources providing information about COVID-19 vaccinations. Separately, there are various third-party tools that let you quickly find where you can get essentials such as beds, medicines, and oxygen to fight the ongoing crisis.

On Monday, Twitter announced that it has introduced the COVID-19 SOS Resources page in India that will show tweets providing details about essentials such as hospital beds, medicines, and oxygen in real-time. It is aimed to amplify SOS calls and help people looking for important resources. The COVID-19 SOS Resources page is also visible in India through the Explore tab.

Additionally, Twitter announced that starting this week, users will see a prompt on their timeline that will link to sources about the safety, efficacy, and news of COVID-19 vaccinations from various public health experts. This change will be available to Twitter users globally in the coming days. A panel with similar information is already visible in the Explore tab under the COVID-19 section, called 'COVID-19 Vaccines: Know the facts'. Information in this panel is said to have been verified by official sources including the World Health Organization (WHO) about COVID-19 vaccines.

Twitter has also brought a COVID-19 India Live page that provides livestreaming from official sources providing updates on the pandemic. The Explore tab will also have a page called 'COVID-19: How to protect yourself' that will show tips and thoughts about how you should protect against the deadly virus.

In addition to the updates, Twitter has started educating people about how they can use the advanced search functionality on the platform to find details about essentials. The company tweeted the information on Tuesday in Hindi to reach a wider audience in India.

 

You can use advanced search on Twitter to find a particular hashtag, phrase, or keyword. You can also add keywords that you want to omit from your search results. Similarly, there are options to include certain accounts that you want to be a part of your search. You can also select a particular date set within which you are looking for any particular search results.

By using advanced search, you can find details about a particular resource, such as a medicine or oxygen concentrator. You can also switch to the Latest tab after using the advanced search to look for the newest tweets about the searched topic.

Third parties have also made Web-based tools that fetch results from Twitter in real time using its APIs. These tools include https://covidtools.in/ and http://indiacovidresources.in/ that allows you to find some of the recent tweets from people sharing details about essentials including hospital beds, oxygen, medicines, and food.

However, it is important to note that the information shared by third parties is not always verified. It has also been noticed that due to massive demand, the leads available on Twitter may not help with the resources required every time.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter COVID 19, Twitter, COVID 19 resources, coronavirus, COVID 19
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More

Related Stories

Twitter Announces Updates to Ease COVID-19 Resource Searches in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Is Said to be Working on Smartphone With 200-Megapixel Camera
  2. ‘Blown Away’: NASA Discovery Could Resolve Mystery Behind Exploding Stars
  3. BigBasket Data of Over 20 Million Users Allegedly Leaked on Dark Web
  4. The Most Popular Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 With SpO2 Tracking
  5. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  6. Paytm, CRED Bring Initiatives to Help Ramp Up Oxygen Supply in India
  7. Oppo A95 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched in China
  8. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  9. iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend With 120Hz AMOLED Displays Launched in India
  10. Oppo A53s 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Launched, a 2-in-1 Laptop With Thunderbolt 4 Ports
  2. Twitter Announces Updates to Ease COVID-19 Resource Searches in India
  3. Redmi K40 Gaming Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receive OxygenOS 10.3.10 Update With April 2021 Android Security Patch
  5. Realme X7 Max India Launch Tipped for May, Could Be Rebranded Realme GT Neo
  6. Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21, Vivo V21e With Triple Rear Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Twitter to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Information via Fact Box in Users’ Timelines
  8. NASA Discovery That May Help Crack Mystery Behind Explosion of Stars
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE May Come With 4,500mAh Battery Capacity, Larger Than Galaxy S21
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Update Brings Camera Improvements, May 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com