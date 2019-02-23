Technology News

Twitter Co-Founder Evan Williams Leaving Board

, 23 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Co-Founder Evan Williams Leaving Board

Highlights

  • Evan Williams is a one-time chief executive of Twitter
  • Williams will depart the Twitter board at the end of this month
  • Williams throttled back his role in Twitter eight years ago

Twitter co-founder and one-time chief executive Evan Williams is stepping down from the board, leaving the one-to-many messaging service to focus on "other projects."

Williams will depart the Twitter board at the end of this month, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

"It's been an incredible 13 years, and I'm proud of what Twitter has accomplished during my time with the company," Williams said in the filing.

"I will continue rooting for the team as I focus my time on other projects."

Williams throttled back his role in the San Francisco-based startup eight years ago, turning his attention to a new endeavours including creating popular online publishing platform Medium.

Williams ceded his role as Twitter chief executive to Dick Costolo in 2010. Co-founder Jack Dorsey returned as Twitter chief in 2015, having held the position when the startup was nascent.

Dorsey said in a Tweet that Williams was the reason he joined startup Odeo, an endeavour that led to him, Williams and Biz Stone creating Twitter.

"I appreciate you, Ev!" Dorsey tweeted on Friday.

"We're going to miss your voice in our board conversations."

Twitter has become a high-profile, and sometimes controversial, global stage for communication since it  was launched in March of 2006.

"Thank you, @jack and @biz for starting this crazy company with me-and continuing to make it better and better," Williams tweeted.

"I'm going to ride off into the sunset (or...down Market Street), so I can focus on some other things."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Evan Williams, Dick Costolo, Jack Dorsey, Twitter
Facebook Being Sent Sensitive User Data by Several Apps: Report
Pricee
Twitter Co-Founder Evan Williams Leaving Board
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Set to Launch Next Week
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Now Open
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price of CNY 2,000 Hinted at by CEO Ahead of Launch
  4. Reliance Jio Launches Conference Calling App for Android
  5. Honor Band 4 Running Edition to Go on Sale on February 25 via Amazon
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e: What's the Difference?
  7. Huawei Mate X 5G Foldable Phone Design Leaked Just Ahead of MWC Launch
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. Jio Users to Get an Exclusive Chance to Buy Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Today
  10. Vivo V15 Price in India, Specifications, Launch Date Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.