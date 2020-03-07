Twitter Closes Seattle Office Over Coronavirus Fears

Twitter has shut its Seattle office for a 'deep clean' after an employee developed COVID-19 like symptoms though final result was still awaited.

"A Seattle-based employee has been advised by their doctor that they likely have COVID-19, though still awaiting final testing," Twitter said in a tweet on Friday.

"While the employee has not been at a Twitter office for several weeks & hasn't been in contact w/others, we're closing our Seattle office to deep clean," the company added.

According to The Seattle Times, at least 15 people have died owing to coronavirus in Washington State to date.

Facebook has shut its Seattle office until March 9 after a contractor in one of its offices in the area was tested positive for COVID-19.

Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Facebook have advised their employees in Washington State to work from home.

"We have notified our employees, contacted the appropriate public health officials and are coordinating appropriately to protect everyone's health and safety. We will not share any more information about our team member's identity or medical condition to protect their privacy," Twitter informed in another tweet.

"We're doing everything we can to support this employee. We continue to strongly encourage all employees globally to work from home if they're able to," it added.