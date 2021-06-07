Technology News
Twitter May Allow Users to 'Change Who Can Reply' on Their Tweets

Twitter is also testing a Super Follows feature.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 June 2021 15:04 IST
Twitter May Allow Users to 'Change Who Can Reply' on Their Tweets

Twitter is currently testing the 'Change Who Can Reply' feature

Highlights
  • Twitter will allow users to 'change who can reply' after posting
  • Super Follows will let users charge followers and create special content
  • Twitter's upcoming Safety Mode feature will autoblock offensive accounts

Twitter could be working on a feature that will allow users to decide who can reply to their tweets after they've been published. It is still unclear how the feature will work exactly or when it will be rolled out to the general public since the company hasn't made an official announcement yet. Notably, Twitter is also working on introducing a Super Follows function that will help creators charge their followers and provide them additional content. The features were spotted by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong.

Wong tweeted on June 5 that the platform is planning to introduce a feature called 'change who can reply.' This will let users select the specific people who can interact with the tweet after it has been published. Additionally, the user might also have an option for not letting anyone reply to their tweet. The feature is currently under testing.

A few users expressed their concerns on Wong's tweet regarding the new feature being tested by Twitter. One user (@wichern) was concerned about more bubbles being formed on the social media platform, while another user (@itscameronbloom) asked whether this feature will delete all replies made earlier or just stop new ones from being posted.

Notably, Wong also shared that Twitter is working on introducing a Super Follows feature. The feature will allow users to charge their followers and curate additional content especially for them. Wong also mentions that users need to be at least 18 years of age who have more than 10,000 followers and have posted a minimum of 25 tweets in the past 30 days. The reverse engineering expert also discovered a huge list of categories for the content that Super Follows users can choose to describe their content.

Lastly, Twitter is also introducing a 'Safety Mode' that will allow users to "Autoblock accounts for 7 days that may use harmful language or send repetitive, uninvited replies." The feature also mentions that accounts that follow the user or the accounts the user often interacts with will not be automatically blocked.

Comments

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Change Who Can Reply, Twitter Super Follows, Twitter Safety Mode, Jane Manhcun Wong
Satvik Khare
