Technology News

Twitter CEO, Top Officials Said to Decline Appearing Before Parliamentary Panel

, 09 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter CEO, Top Officials Said to Decline Appearing Before Parliamentary Panel

Twitter's conduct is being watched globally

Highlights

  • Parliamentary Committee had issued a summon to Twitter on February 1
  • The meeting was postponed to February 11 to give Twitter executives time
  • Twitter cited "short notice of the hearing" as reason

Twitter CEO and top officials have declined to appear before the Parliamentary Committee on IT that had summoned them over the issue of "safeguarding citizens' rights" on social media platforms, sources in the panel said Saturday.

The Parliamentary Committee, headed by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, had issued a summon to Twitter via an official letter on February 1.

The Parliamentary Committee meeting was scheduled for February 7, but was later postponed to February 11 to allow the Twitter CEO and senior officials more time to make themselves available.

Twitter cited "short notice of the hearing" as the reason, despite being given 10 days to travel, the sources said.

The letter sent to Twitter by the Parliamentary IT Committee on February 1 clearly stated that "it may be noted that the Head of the Organisation has to appear before the Committee". It further stated that "He/She may be accompanied by another representative."

The Parliamentary IT Committee received a letter on February 7 from Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's global lead for legal, policy, trust and safety, stating, "No one who engages publicly for Twitter India makes enforcement decisions with respect to our rules for content or accounts in India."

Deputing a junior employee to represent Twitter at the Indian Parliamentary IT Committee has not gone down well with Indian lawmakers especially since they have no decision making authority, the letter from Gadde said.

This comes at a time when there are growing concerns about safeguarding citizens' data privacy and election interference through social media platforms.

Twitter's conduct is being watched globally and their response is being seen with concern as India's Parliamentary hearing is amongst the fourth in the world after the US Congress, Singapore and EU hearing.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Anurag Thakur
Xiaomi, OnePlus Top List of Phones Emitting Highest Radiation Levels, Samsung Phones Emit Lowest: Report
Pricee
Twitter CEO, Top Officials Said to Decline Appearing Before Parliamentary Panel
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

InFocus Vision 3 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Launch Teased on Flipkart With 'Notify Me' Option
  2. Moto G7 Play vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  3. All Your Jio GigaFiber Questions Finally Answered
  4. Redmi Note 7 India Launch: Everything We Know So Far
  5. Nokia 9 PureView Live Images Surface Ahead of Launch This Month
  6. Tata Sky Launches 21 Add-On, Mini Packs for HD and SD Channels
  7. Xiaomi, OnePlus Phones Emit Highest Levels of Radiation: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy P1 With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Tipped
  9. Canon EOS RP Budget Full-Frame Camera Leaks With Photos, Specifications
  10. Bharti Airtel Unit to Merge With Telkom Kenya
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.