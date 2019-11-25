Technology News
loading

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Alleged Account Hacker Arrested

Debug said the group kicked out the member behind Dorsey hacking in October.

By | Updated: 25 November 2019 16:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Alleged Account Hacker Arrested

The minor hacker who allegedly hacked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account by the 'SIM swapping' technique in August and sent out numerous anti-semitic and Nazi-related tweets, has been arrested. Authorities arrested the individual who is part of The Chuckling Squad, a hacker group behind Dorsey's hack that has also claimed responsibility for hacks of other celebrities, including actress Chloe Grace Moretz, Motherboard reported on Sunday.

"He was a member of Chuckling Squad but not any more. He was an active member for us by providing celebs/public figure [phone] numbers and helped us hack them," a leader in the hacking group known as "Debug" was quoted as saying.

Debug said the group kicked out the member behind Dorsey hacking in October.

In that hack, the individual obtained Dorsey's phone number.

"The rest of the hack was completed by themselves and other Chuckling Squad leaders known as Aqua and NuBLoM," informed 'Debug'.

"We applaud the efforts of all the law enforcement agencies involved in this arrest," said Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, which manages the Regional Enforcement Allied Computer Team (REACT).

Hackers in August broke into Twitter CEO's account and posted a flurry of rogue tweets, including racial slurs.

The micro-blogging platform later said that it secured Dorsey's account which became a victim of 'SIM swapping' or 'SIM jacking' where a mobile number is transferred to a new SIM card.

"The phone number associated with the account was compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider," Twitter has said in a statement.

"This allowed an unauthorised person to compose and send tweets via text messages from the phone number," the company added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Jack Dorsey
Vivo V17 With Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
Facebook Would Have Let Hitler Post Anti-Semitic Ads, Says Sacha Baron Cohen
Honor Smartphones
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Alleged Account Hacker Arrested
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  2. Realme Releases Roadmap for ColorOS 7 Update for Its Phones
  3. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India Soon
  4. Amazfit Bip Lite Review
  5. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins Tonight: What to Expect
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets a New Ocean Blue Colour Variant
  7. Samsung Galaxy S11e Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Design
  8. Vivo V17 Launched, Early Buyers Get a Vivo Y11 Free
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Web Reportedly Starts Receiving Grouped Stickers Feature
  2. Vivo Phone Buyers Get Free Bluetooth Headphones, Other Rewards in 'Thank You India Offer'
  3. Snapdeal Crosses 100 Million App Downloads on Google Play
  4. Ericsson Says Mobile Data Traffic in India to Triple by 2025
  5. Google Study Finds Indians Rely on Online Info When They Are in Stores
  6. Airtel Acquihires Gurugram-Based Startup Quikmile
  7. WhatsApp Invests $250,000 Into Indian Startup Ecosystem
  8. Ericsson Expects 2.6 Billion 5G Subscriptions by End of 2025
  9. Uber Stripped of London Licence After Safety Failures
  10. Facebook Would Have Let Hitler Post Anti-Semitic Ads, Says Sacha Baron Cohen
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.