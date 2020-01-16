Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Reveals He Eats Just 7 Meals a Week - Only Dinner

In an update to his eccentric food habits, Twitter CEO has now revealed that he eats seven meals in a week, just dinner. In an YouTube interview with Wired on Wednesday, Dorsey who follows Vipassana meditation and intermittent fasting, added to his list of out-of-the-box lifestyle choices that includes ice bath, almost daily. Notably, while answering queries from users, Dorsey also made it clear that Twitter is not going to add an edit button anytime soon.

Dorsey has previously charted out his food chart for dinner that includes fish, chicken or steak, and "a lot of greens."

"Then, I have mixed berries as a dessert, maybe some dark chocolate," he said in March.

Dorsey said he aims to meditate for two hours daily.

He, however, clarified: "I definitely do not do a sauna and ice bath every day."

Dorsey created a storm over social media last year with revealing a punishing health regimen that helps him "stay sharper".

"During the day, I feel so much more focused. You have this very focused point of mind... I can go to bed and actually knock out in 10 minutes, if not sooner than that," Dorsey said.

Dorsey walks to office and take "lots of vitamin C" every day.

According to Dorsey, ice-cold bath in the morning "unlocks" his mind and he can take on any challenge while a 15-minute "sauna" in the evening, followed by another three-minute ice-bath, relaxes him.