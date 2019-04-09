Technology News

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Paid $1.40 in 2018, in Nod to Old Character Limit

, 09 April 2019
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Paid $1.40 in 2018, in Nod to Old Character Limit

Twitter said on Monday it paid its Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey $1.40 (roughly Rs. 100) in 2018.

Dorsey had declined all direct compensation and benefits for three years in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

In 2018 he declined all compensation and benefits other than a salary of $1.40, the social media company said in an SEC filing.

Separately, Twitter on Monday trimmed the number of accounts that a user can follow in a single day in an effort to fight spam at the micro-blogging platform.

The total number of accounts that can be added to a user's list was cut to 400 from 1,000, the San Francisco-based internet firm said.

"Follow, unfollow, follow, unfollow. Who does that? Spammers," the Twitter safety team said in a tweet.

"So we're changing the number of accounts you can follow each day from 1,000 to 400. Don't worry, you'll be just fine."

Software programs referred to as "bots" sometimes run Twitter accounts, automatically following massive numbers of real people, a portion of whom tend to reciprocate by following back.

High follower counts can then serve to raise the status of bot accounts, which can fire off website links or marketing content in tweets or messages to followers.

Twitter policy bars use of the service for spreading spam, which it defines as "bulk or aggressive activity that attempts to manipulate or disrupt Twitter or the experience of users on Twitter to drive traffic or attention to unrelated accounts, products, services, or initiatives."

Factors taken into account by Twitter when determining if accounts are being used for spam is following and or unfollowing large numbers of accounts in short time periods.

Written with agency inputs

Comments

Further reading: Twitter, Jack Dorsey
Gadgets 360 Staff
Comment
 
 

